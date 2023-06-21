On the occasion of the recent Nintendo Direct it was announced Star Ocean The Second Story Rremake of the second chapter of the series originally released in 1998. The release date: November 2, 2023. For now, the only known version is the Nintendo Switch one, but we imagine that it will also arrive on other platforms, as often happens in these cases.

Star Ocean The Second Story R tells the history of an encounter between the stars: after a mission gone wrong, the Federation officer Claude finds himself on a primitive planet. There he meets Rena, a girl with mystical powers. The player then has to impersonate one of the two, make decisions and carry on the exciting story.

As visible from the trailer, we are facing a complete remake, however revived with an aesthetic that recalls the original, therefore with 2D characters and enemies and completely 3D scenarios. Furthermore, the combat system seems to have been improved, with new mechanics that should make it deeper.