The Remake era is making more and more sparks and this time it’s the turn of that pearl that was Star Ocean The Second Story R, will shine a new light on Nintendo Switch. The new graphic model combines 3D elements such as backdrops and floors, superimposing 2D elements such as pixel art and even drawn characters.

The mission of our heroes will be to join the mystique Sand who with his powers could save the world from a threat otherwise impossible to defeat. You will be able to play the whole story both from the point of view of the protagonist Claude C Kenny that from that of Sand, experiencing the events that will follow in a different way.

You will gather different allies, each with unique skills and characteristics that will help you in the game world and in combat; the latter will be a fight in real time, although the RPG mold brings with it several peculiar elements. On November 2nd you can launch (or relaunch) this fabulous adventure.