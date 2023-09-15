













Because Star Ocean The Second Story R, which at its base was always graphically attractive, now passes through the hands of a team that, under its own arguments, is giving a new presentation to this video game. If you’ve already seen the trailers, you already more or less know that this is a 2.5D remake, more or less in the style of what we see with Live a Live or Octopath Traveler.

One would think that the success of the aforementioned titles would be the pretext or influence, however, according to statements by Yuichiro Kitado, producer and director of this project, this was not the case. His team does it without thinking about what other studios developed and the plan to bring this installment to life, which has already gone through a PSP version and which didn’t look bad, is his.

This should give you a good idea that this is not just any project. Not at all. It is about giving a second wind to a very popular game that marked an era during the generation of consoles where it came out and that now a new generation of players will be able to enjoy.

Star Ocean The Second Story R is not just any remake

Star Ocean The Second Story R quality of life adjustments

Although the graphic presentation that it may have Star Ocean The Second Story R is what will make many players happy, it is worth noting that the original game may already have game mechanics that are a little outdated, not to mention old. The production promised several quality-of-life adjustments for this installment.

One of the things that caught the most attention is that there will be “Fast Travel”, a detail that the original game did not have and that will make the game feel much more agile and dynamic. The team behind Star Ocean The Second Story R They told us that they understand that the time that users consume when playing and in this installment, players will be able to make quick trips to cities, dungeons and other places they have visited.

Source: Square Enix

They also made optimizations to the battle systems to make them much faster. This means that the battles will be much faster, but the difficulty will also increase. Of course, the action elements will still be there, so players will have to think carefully about their strategies.

To top off the quality of life issue of the game, we will have something called Private Action System which can be activated and deactivated whenever you want. This may be the biggest update you receive Star Ocean The Second Story R.

How do you improve an already engaging combat system?

It is worth noting that games with a 2.5D presentation usually make real efforts so that their presentation does not look strange but rather attractive, nostalgic and compliant. It seems like a complicated task, but it can be achieved. What the team behind proposes Star Ocean The Second Story R It is not using the same pixels as the original game, but something different, new.

To achieve this, they applied shading, shadows and lights to the perimeters of the characters so that they looked much finer and different than what was seen in previous installments. They applied these kinds of adjustments to make the game look much better visually.

Source: Square Enix

To that we must add that the game was intended to give fans some nostalgia when they saw these visuals. That’s why there are also certain pixel details in the characters.

Achieving worthwhile pixel art in Star Ocean The Second Story R

Something that Kei Komaki from Square Enix told us is that to achieve this pixel design, we had to work on something very clear, the 2.5D characters. How to achieve that balance so that the game looks visually attractive?

Well, what they explained to us was that they use both the original and the old pixel art while adding many new things. They added new frames, new pixels and sprites to the cities. The team discussed a lot to reach a point of general improvement of the presentation of Star Ocean The Second Story R.

Source: Square Enix

It seems not, but there are many changes in the general presentation, since they worked on them and the visual results are there. Thanks to this, we have a game that will not only look good in terms of combat and other elements on the screen. Exploring the different settings will also be a visit that old school players will enjoy.

It is worth noting that with each trailer, the game looks really attractive. This is one of those times when a 2.5 game really generates so much anticipation and can make you feel nostalgic and new at the same time. Let’s hope that the final product – because you can now try a demo – fully complies with what we are looking for in this remake.

We thank Square Enix for their support with this interview. To Yuichiro Kitao, the producer and director of the game for answering all our questions. To Yukinori Masuda, art director for giving a very special appearance to Star Ocean The Second Story R and Yukihiro Kajimoto for the original character design. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news

