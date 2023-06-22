













Star Ocean: The Second Story gets a remake and will be called The Second Story R

The original title first came to light in Japan in 1998 on the first PlayStation and now it returns Star Ocean: The Second Story as a new 2.5D version to be released on November 2, 2023.

The action RPG will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and digitally for PC via STEAM. Now available for your reservation.

In the trailer revealed during the Nintendo Direct, Square Enix gave fans a first look at this remake. The trailer showcases the game’s stunning new visual direction, action scenes, combat sequences, and new character artwork by series veteran Yukihiro Kajimoto, along with a soundtrack arranged by original composer Motoi Sakuraba.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R has been reinvigorated with a 2.5D presentation that combines beautiful 3D environments with nostalgic 2D pixelated characters, offering players a classic RPG alongside a modern gaming experience.

Source: Square Enix

As well as getting a chance to try out the original features of the game, there are also several quality of life tweaks that will make this remake more than just an attractive title for its presentation.

Three new difficulty modes have been added: “Earth” which provides a standard experience, “Galaxy” for those looking for a more satisfying challenge, and “Universe” for experienced players looking to test their skills to the max.

What is Star Ocean: The Second Story R about?

Star Ocean: The Second Story R It begins with Claude, a Federation officer who finds himself transported to an undeveloped planet. As he searches for a way to return home, his encounter with a young woman named Rena leads him on a mission to save people from him, as announced by an ancient prophecy.

Players will start the adventure with either Claude or Rena, and depending on which they choose, the perspectives and recruitment of allied players will change. Players will meet party members through the exclusive “System of private actions”, that will allow them to create relationships and unlock several different endings.

Source: Square Enix

Star Ocean: The Second Story R It will launch with Japanese and English text, and voiceover language support, with voices performed by original cast members. Subtitles will also be available in French, Italian, German, and Spanish, via a software update at launch.

Star Ocean: The Second Story will have its special editions

You can now make the reservation of the different physical editions of Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Digital Standard Edition pre-orders for Nintendo Switch will be available at a later date.

Players who pre-order the physical or digital edition will receive the following digital content as a pre-order bonus:

Greatsword of the Pangalactic Federation

forest fists

dawn ring

Recovery Item Set (Mixed Berries x20 + Resurrection Potion x20)

The Star Ocean: The Second Story R Collector’s Edition is available as a special, limited set for newcomers and fans of the cult classic alike.

standard edition of the game

Collector’s Edition Goods Box

Original Soundtrack

Star Ocean: The Second Story R Art Book

Collection acrylic mini box

It’s worth noting that this bundle is only exclusive to the Square Enix store.

Don’t forget that Star Ocean: The Second Story R will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and PC via STEAM on November 2, 2023. Don’t forget that we are in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

