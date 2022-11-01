In an extremely crowded period of releases like this there is the possibility that the release of a new chapter of Star Ocean will go almost unnoticed. It would be a shame because we are talking about one of the longest-running JRPG series ever, which in some moments of its history has “frightened” even famous sagas such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and company. So do yourself a favor, stop polishing your Leviathan Ax for a few minutes, give some snacks to the Infernal Demons and follow us on the journey to

The Star Ocean franchise has its roots until 1996, the year of the release of the progenitor who went down in history for being one of the first Japanese RPGs to give the player the opportunity to alter the trend of history based on his actions and the different dialogue options. It was released on Super Nintendo and never crossed the borders of Japan, but immediately obtained discrete acclaim from the public. A remake titled Star Ocean: First Departure also arrived in the United States and Europe in 2008 on PSP, and more recently, at the end of 2019, a remastered edition landed on Switch and PS4. Since then, five main titles, 3 spin-offs and even a Manga series have hit the market.



The special effects during the most intense fights are even exaggerated and sometimes make it difficult to understand what is happening.

But let’s get to Star Ocean: The Divine Force and the good news: there won’t be a lot of them in this review so enjoy it. The combat system has been revised and now belongs 100% to the action genre, with just a small concession left there to allow you to take a breath from time to time. Each protagonist has certain sets of techniques that consume Skill Points (which will recharge with time) and which, as per tradition, can be developed and modified as the story progresses and the level of experience rises. True damage will only begin to show when you unlock elemental attacks, capable of creating truly deadly combos. It will be from that point on, however, that the level of difficulty of the clashes, already not very high, will lower further.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Developer: Square Enix / tri-Ace

Publisher: Square Enix

Availability: October 27 – PC; Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PS4, PS5

Version tested: PS5

What makes the difference compared to the many JRPGs in circulation is the presence of a drone called DUMA, which all party members can take advantage of both in the exploration phase (to move faster or reach particularly inaccessible areas) and in combat. He too, like the skills and equipment, can be enhanced by recovering particular purple crystals around, to be invested in the improvement of the basic characteristics or in the unlocking of additional skills.

You will soon discover how much using this mechanical companion can make a difference in movement along the expansive maps proposed by Star Ocean: The Divine Force. These are full of areas not useful for the progression of the plot, but which often hide secrets and secondary missions. Unfortunately, the latter were not designed in the best way since on more than one occasion we found ourselves struggling about what to do to complete some of them. Among other things, only on very rare occasions have our efforts been rewarded with prizes at the height. Tri-Ace has unfortunately treated some elements of the game’s gameplay in a very superficial way, see Craftsmanship



At any time in the game, while exploring or in combat, you can pause the action to change the party set-up and / or use items.

The character design was once again curated by Akira Yasuda, an animation veteran who boasts a couple of Gundam series and an endless list of video games on his resume, including a handful of Street Fighter, Power Stone and even Red Dead. Revolver which, we remember, was born also thanks to the work and money of Capcom. His work in this case is characterized by lights and shadows. The former refer to the excellent attention to detail of every single graphic element, from costumes to sets, to conclude with the excellent variety of the “bestiary”. Unfortunately, however, all the work done in designing results in 3D models that are not exactly memorable and animated in a slightly too rigid way.

On PlayStation 5 there are no new-gen elements: the uploads are not very long but we are far from what we have seen in other titles and the peculiar characteristics of the Sony console have not been exploited in the least. We played the whole adventure in Performance mode and at least from this point of view we can say that we were satisfied. The 60 fps occasionally loses a few taps but in general the game has a truly enviable fluidity even when the situation gets quite hectic.

Of good caliber is the narrative component that glues The Divine Force, whose approximately 40 hours of play almost always maintain a decent pace and expertly dispense the twists. To act as a backdrop to the whole we find the suspended mix between fantasy and sci-fi to which the series has now accustomed us, which in this latest release offers truly evocative settings in which unfortunately from time to time we see technical details that are not exactly exciting that betray the cross-gen nature of the project.



Star Ocean also has its own good mini-game of cards. You will find plenty of NPCs around willing to play a game but don’t expect anything particularly original.

The initial setting is just the appetizer: after the first few hours it will be an entire galaxy (but don’t expect a Starfield in Japanese sauce) to welcome the adventures of Raymond “Ray” Lawrence and Princess Laeticia Aucerius. The decision to allow the player to start the game by choosing between two characters gives the game a broader scope and changes some characteristics of the adventure, such as the characters who will progressively join the group and even some scenes experienced from different perspectives. It’s not exactly like having two games in one, but if you have the desire and time to spend in two separate runs you will surely have the most complete overview of the plot possible.

In light of what has been said so far, we cannot but greet with joy the return of Star Ocean, even if we hoped to be able to do it with a chapter in better shape than the one we tested. The series has always traveled on a roller coaster, alternating highs and lows and although The Divine Force is far more valid than its predecessor Integrity and Faithlessness, released in 2016, we are far from the heights of excellence of the JRPG genre.

Among other things, the Square Enix title also has the defect of coming out at a not very fortunate moment, in which the echoes of the most important autumn releases would probably overwhelm even a product much closer to perfection. Retrieve it maybe later but keep in mind that it is not localized in Italian and be aware that there are much more inspired and convincing role-playing games around, not least Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

6

/ 10