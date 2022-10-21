The release of STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE is now very close, and to keep up the hype of the players waiting for the release, SQUARE ENIX And tri-Ace they have well thought of releasing the opening video of the game on the net, where you can listen to the theme PANDORA made by none other than HYDE (vocalist of the historic Japanese band L’Arc ~ en ~ Ciel).

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE is coming out of this October 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox OneAnd PC through Steam. If you are interested in knowing more about the game, we recommend reading our article with the first considerations, while if you want an overview of the saga STAR OCEAN then you can find our retrospective.

Below you can see the opening video of the game, which we offer you in both English and Japanese!

English Opening

Japanese opening

Source: SQUARE ENIX, tri-Ace Street Gematsu