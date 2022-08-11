SQUARE ENIX And tri-Ace come back to share information about the characters of STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCEtitle coming out on il October 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox OneAnd PC through Steam. This time we are introduced to the duo of characters Albaird Bergholm and Elena.

Albaird Bergholmchildhood friend of Laeticia and knight of the Kingdom of Aucerius, is very skilled in semiomacy and in the use of the chakram, while Elena he is Raymond’s first mate and is in charge of managing the ship thanks to his extensive knowledge on the subject; the latter earned respect from the crew thanks to her skills and his cold and decisive character. The characters Laeticia and Raymond mentioned have already been previously presented, always accompanied by a dedicated trailer.

We leave you here the trailers of Albaird and Elena, as always, wishing you a good viewing.

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE – Trailer by Albaird Bergholm

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE – Trailer by Elena

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu