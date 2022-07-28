After releasing a trailer relating to the characters of STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE, SQUARE ENIX And tri-Ace have released in the last few hours a new trailer called Mission Report 2 and dedicated to the system DUMA and al Vanguard Assault. These allow you to employ a wide range of specific skills such as flight and territory scanning.

These and other features of the title can be seen in the trailer released, which also shows how these skills can be used during battles against enemies scattered around the game world.

We remember that STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE is out on October 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox OneAnd PC through Steam.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu