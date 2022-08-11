Following the character trailers for the protagonists Raymond And Laeticia, Star Ocean: The Divine Force tri-Ace has received new trailers for their allies: Elena and Albaird Bergholm. Elena is Raymond’s first officer while the second character is Laeticia’s childhood friend and bodyguard.

Elena was aboard the Ydas when it was attacked and survived its destruction despite the incident. Unlike Raymond, she is calmer but still respects her leadership. However, she is not that keen on touring the planet of Laeticia.

As for Albaird, he is a knight of the Kingdom of Aucerius, armed with chakram and expert in semiomancy. Despite the mystery of his left arm, he is extremely loyal to Laeticia and is always by her side. Though initially rebellious to Raymond and his crew, Albaird apparently becomes an excellent ally over time.

We remind you that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released on October 27 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Source: Twinfinite