STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCEa new pearl born from the renewed encounter between SQUARE ENIX And tri-Aceis available from this October 27 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam). If like us you’ve already finished the meaty main storyline, but you still can’t get enough of Raymond, Laeticia and their companions, we are here to help you. In fact, the game has some small post-game content that adds several hours to what can be the overall experience. So let us not delay further and see i 5 post game content featured in the game — following this link instead you can find ours review of STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE.

Post game dungeons

If you think that once the main story is over, the game won’t hold any more surprises for you, well, you could be wrong. In fact, within the title, there are two optional dungeons and unlockable (in a way that is not easily understood) only once the course of the main adventure is finished.

The dungeons in question not only offer new and unpublished loot, but also an extremely high level of challenge even for the lowest difficulty of the game. The content is in fact designed for all those who have already spent hours and hours on Aster IV and they want one last big challenge.

Unlock all endings

Another (and highly recommended) option concerns unlocking the final dedicated to each member of the party. In fact, by carrying on private relationships with each of them, you will be able to unlock a secret ending for each protagonist in relation to a member of your party, thus obtaining eight additional endings with Raymond and eight additional endings with Laeticia. Ready to shed some tears?

Side missions

The third option consists, however seemingly trivial, in the complete all side quests in the game, rarely driven and which will take you many hours looking for objects or characters. In fact, the title features many secondary quests, which, however simple, will always offer you new insights into the game world, as well as money and experience useful for being sufficiently ready for the final optional dungeons.

In addition to this, there will also be opportunities to better immerse yourself in the exploration of the different macro areas on the map, trying to open each chest, collect each secret bunny, find enough materials to forge ever more powerful weapons and armor, or complete the requests of the vendors present in each shop, so as to raise some extra coins.

Battle God at the table

Also noteworthy is the possibility of become the greatest Es’owa champions in the kingdom. Every time you meet a player with a higher rank than yours, you can challenge him to move up to the next rank, getting higher and higher rewards. This is a excellent method also to obtain money and pawns which serve as powerful accessories for your characters.

The whole kingdom (and beyond) is full of opponents ready to push you to spend hours and hours on the game boards to find the right game strategy. If you have any doubts about how to find them, just open the map and look for the slightly larger white dots than the others, letting you guess that they are NPCs to talk to.

Chaos Mode

Finally we also find the possibility of replay the entire game on the highest difficulty availablethe mode Chaos. This is unlockable only with the completion of the main storyline and, date the absence at the time of a New Game +it can be a valid alternative to start the adventure again with a little more spice, as well as being able to see all the exclusive plot parts of the second protagonist and not visible in the first run.