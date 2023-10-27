Star moment | The sales manager enlists the help of a high school student in the most important position of his career: “No one would catch him at the moment”

On Saturday, Finland will play for the European Championship gold in American football. Fall sensation Luukas Eerola represents the youth and the experience of captain Akseli Oli in the team seeking the crown for his competition project.

A 90-yarder kick-off return in the goal against Sweden in the EC semi-final.

The Finnish championship was decided by three touchdowns for Porvoo Butchers in Vaahteramalja.

Three touchdowns in the under-19 EC bronze medal match and the kick return that decided the medal for Finland in the last seconds of the game, when Denmark had just taken the lead.

From Porvoo Luukas Eerolan the list of autumn achievements is almost breathtaking to read. Eerola has risen like a rocket among Finland’s hottest Yankee futars at only 18 years old.

“An absolutely incredible season as a whole. There have been good performances in every big medal game, so the feeling has been pretty sick”, says Eerola.

“One can only say that one can be proud of one’s own performance.”

Eerolan an overwhelming strength is breaking away from the defender in the first few meters. If the winger can’t be contacted at that point, he is immediately out of action.

“None of the Vaahteraliiga defenders would be able to catch Eerola at the moment. He is one of the fastest players in the series, and that’s why that speed is his ultimate asset”, Helsinki Roosters Axis I was says.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been moved from a full-back to a full-back precisely because I no longer really have any weapons against top sprinters like Eerola.”

Eerola says that speed has always been a big advantage for him as a player.

“I noticed it myself last year and especially this year in the Vaahteraliiga, that when I get past my own defender, deep shots and the ball are always my strengths.”

“Last offseason, I got a physical trainer with whom I have been training speed, explosiveness and strength. I’ve also noticed from the results that it has helped a lot,” he adds Deina Imjackia with thanks.

“ “If anyone gets that gold, it’s this gang.”

Porvoon Butchers’ 18-year-old winger Luukas Eerola is the youngest player on the men’s national team in Saturday’s EC final against Austria.

On Saturday Eerola’s youth and Olin’s experience will go hand in hand in the American football European Championship finals in Sankt Pölten, Austria.

Finland is one of the major European countries in the sport with its five championships and 13 medals, but the last championship was won by the previous generation of players 23 years ago, and the place in the final was in 2001.

“Personally, it is the most meaningful match of my career for me, probably also the most watched and appreciated,” says Olin.

“Austria has never won, and Finland has had a drier success in the last 20 years. Sure, we’ve gotten medals, but there hasn’t been a championship.”

Captain Olin is now playing for European Championship medals for the fourth time. Eerola is in his first EC medal hunt.

“If anyone can get that gold, it’s this gang. This is the first proper year with the men and I immediately get the honor of playing for EC gold with such a gang,” says Eerola.

“ “It could be that the level of the Maple League has risen.”

Yankee football Olin, who discovered Olin as an 18-year-old high school student, is a so-called late entry player, while Eerola started the sport at the age of 9 and made his debut in the Vaahteraliiga when he was only 15.

“The biggest change in both the national team and the Vaahteraliiga is that the commitment of the coaches is much more visible both in the success of the teams and in what is required of the players,” Olin feels.

“It may also be good that the level of the Vaahteraliiga has risen, but it’s hard to say that when you’ve been involved the whole time and developed at the same time.”

Eerola is studying in the third and last year at Mäkelänrinte sports high school in Helsinki. He wants to go play American football already next season, either in the United States or in Europe.

Olin, 31, works as a sales director in IT consulting. Studies at Aalto University were still “on the sidelines”, but the demanding level of working life has clearly taken time away from American football.

“My appreciation has grown enormously for those people who, even after the age of 25, are constantly striving to be as good players as possible. Ville Valasti is one example in the national team.”

“ “The entire national team is one big family.”

National team is full of other committed players. The commitment already starts at the club level in a sport where money is not invested, but rather the hobby itself is paid for, even at the major league level.

Successful players therefore practically have to organize their own affairs in such a way that they are able to train fully and at the same time support themselves in some other way.

“Of course, it’s not optimal if you think about the development of the players and teams and the sport as a whole in Finland,” says Olin and praises that the national team has always had an exceptional spirit.

“Almost all athletes consider being called to the national team a great honor, and at least in Finland it is important and there are motivated guys,” he adds.

Eerola, who also carries the coat of the national team’s youngest player on his shoulders, has noticed a unique atmosphere, which also accommodates joking and slapping, as the newcomer characterizes.

“The entire national team is one big family. Even though we play in different clubs and are opponents, everyone in the national team gets along really well”, feels Eerola.

Domestic the audience numbers of yankee football or the visibility of the sport have not changed much during Olin’s playing career, from where he throws the ball in the direction of the association as well as teams and even individual players.

“There’s a lot to be done, to try to raise visibility, and at least not to hide the candle under the bushel, when it comes to one’s own expertise and sport pride,” he says.

“It may have been thought that Jenkkifutis is a marginal sport, and it will remain so. My thought is that if you are the smallest, then you have to appear as the biggest of all and try everything to grow the sport.”

The popularity of NFL, the first division of the sport, is growing in Finland every year. Olin has been able to witness the growth from the cutting edge as an expert for MTV Katsomo, formerly C More.

“It’s been absolutely insane. A certain kind of performer has always lived in me and I like to be on stage in that sense”, says Olin and praises the studio hosts From Petri Pasa to become a top-class professional.

“Peetu has said that after a sports career, it’s difficult to get the same type of goodies as you used to get from matches, but live broadcasts are close to that. I have experienced the same – they have a very exciting atmosphere.”

“ “There’s no reason why I can’t succeed in this EC gold game as well.”

Back defender Akseli Olin, who played soccer when he was younger, gives the ball a ride as a kicker of kickoffs and extra point kicks.

Blue and white The NFL Voice Mika Laurilan Olin, who started working on TV as a commentator, hopes for a bigger role in the future, for example as a guest reporter for the NFL games in London or the Super Bowl.

Before that, it’s time to finish the project, which started with EC bronze medals around the neck at the end of October 2021. The faintest medal was somewhat disappointing for the team.

“I believe that many who played in the team at the time knew that Finland now has a chance to aim for European Championship gold if we can keep the level hard enough,” says Olin.

“Now that final place is the first time in my career with us, and it would be wonderful to get that final crown for this European Championship campaign.”

Eerola says that he is flying to Austria full of self-confidence.

“If all the biggest games of the season have gone this well, there’s no reason why I can’t succeed in this EC gold game as well,” he says.

American football EC final match Austria-Finland on Saturday 28.10. at 4 p.m. The match can be seen live on Yle Areena, on TV2 the broadcast starts at 5:20 p.m.