Pop giant Taylor Swift and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce holding hands in New York – these were photos that caused at least as much joy among the NFL’s marketing people as they did among fans of the two mega stars. At the weekend, the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs football professional appeared in public together, fueling the couple rumors that have been causing the huge Swift cosmos and Kelce’s fan base to collide for three weeks. Real fresh love or just an extremely successful PR stunt? Probably also because there is no clear announcement from the two yet, the attention is huge – and the NFL is happy.