A few months ago an important announcement was made for the world of streaming in Mexico, and that is that the streaming platform Star+ It would be disappearing to end its operations, only instead of leaving forever like many others, it would make a move to another very popular page, Disney+And for those who don’t know, the content was split in two upon reaching the region, since from the beginning in the United States all the programs and movies were already available in one place.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago the mouse platform had already passed all the programs FOX to their catalog, but as part of a more comfortable integration they did not completely remove the previous one, even so the warning was already present. So at this time, users can already see the tapes of the universe of Deadpool in your account Disneysomething that was previously impossible due to age restrictions.

For those who have doubts about what they will do from now on, they only have to enter Disney+ with the same password and user that they had in Star+, and this will automatically move to the application, but it will not transfer the playback memory, so it will not remember which series and episodes you have left pending. From then on, the entire content catalog is available to the user, from The Simpsons to Disney animated films.

Now with this last stepStar+ merged with Disney+. This integration took place in June 2024 and means that all entertainment content, including television shows, FX, ABC and 20th Televisionas well as live sports from ESPNis now available on the other platform in two new centers: Star and ESPNThis change aims to provide a unified and optimized user experience for subscribers in the region.

A wider range of content is offered, including popular series, new releases and sports programming. New subscription levels have been introduced to suit different viewing preferences, including ad-supported and ad-free options.

Via: Disney+