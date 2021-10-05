One of the new talent show that is keeping viewers glued to the TV is without a doubt Star in the Star. One of the competitors that attracts attention and presses curiosity is Sugar. The masked singer lose the Show down against Michael Jackson. Zucchero performs to the tune of ‘Come il sole Sud Sud’ and the jury made up of Claudio Amendola, Marcella Bella and Andrea Pucci does not skimp on comments.

At the end of the fight, he rewards Michael Jackson and discards Zucchero. Now there is nothing left but find out who is hiding under the mask of the Star. A star hidden in the Star. Along the way, the curiosity of viewers has grown more and more. But for the Jury there is no doubt that the familiar face under the mask is him. Final clues confirm the thesis: the vip who is hiding was also a competitor of the Island of the Famous.

Under the mask of the star he hides Adriano Pappalardo, who explains: “I chose him because the only Italian bluesman I could get close to”. But let’s take a step back: Zucchero in the previous episodes had performed in ‘Baila Morena’ and on that occasion raises the hand of the jury to the stars.

Claudio Amendola admits: “Nice, funny, you move well, very good”. Pucci: “Tonight is perfect has warmed the hearts of all people.” The moment the judges hazard the name, Claudio Amendola hypothesizes Max Giusti, while for Marcella Bella there is no doubt: it is Adriano Pappalardo.

Pucci also agrees with her: “I agree with Marcella”. The imitation that Pappalardo gave of his colleague Zucchero is a riot of skill. The Star in the Star format inserts an element that accentuates the curiosity of viewers, a mystery that is not always revealed soon. The choice of having competitors wear a mask and not knowing who is hiding underneath keeps viewers in suspense.

