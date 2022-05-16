Alexander from Trentini is of course very well groomed. The likeable 43-year-old master hairdresser sits in his chair, visibly relaxed, crosses his legs and has a slight smile on his lips when he talks about the recent success of his company. For the second time, the Wiesbaden salon “von Trentini” was awarded the best salon in Germany in the marketing category by the industry magazine Top Hair International. So it’s not just about the often artistic craft of cutting hair, but also about how a star hairdresser presents himself to the public.

Trentini has mastered the game of public attention perfectly. The hair stylist styles the beautiful, the sporty and all those who are willing to dig a little deeper into their pockets for their personal style. The slightly provocative company motto “Claim to vanity” reflects an image that the hair expert has worked hard on for a long time. In 2009, von Trentini, who was born in Mainz, founded his salon in the Hessian state capital. Today he is considered the star hairdresser who is trusted by many national players, influencers, models and actors because he exclusively advises and styles them.

Professional warmth

So many celebrities trust him with their looks because he obviously takes good care of them. Apparently, however, the Trentinis have previously successfully taken care of the well-being of their customers. “The first Trentini was ennobled because he imported silk into Trentino via the Silk Road. That’s why our family crest contains the mulberry tree as a symbol for the silkworm,” says the master hairdresser, explaining the family crest. Whoever enters the salon on Bahnhofstrasse is indeed reminded of fashionable times: the ceilings decorated with stucco and the ornate lampshade exude an exclusive flair without appearing old-fashioned.



Footballers’ hairdresser: Trentini cuts Sami Khedira’s hair.

Image: Private



In the entrance area there is a carpet on which the coat of arms of the von Trentinis family is woven. The sophisticated lighting concept creates a professional warmth. In short: You feel comfortable and in good hands in the midst of all the hustle and bustle. This is also the case for numerous celebrities who keep coming to Wiesbaden to have their hair cut by Alexander von Trentini. Sami Khedira, Loris Karius and many other footballers appreciate the master’s scissors. “Kevin Trapp was just there yesterday,” says von Trentini and adds with a laugh: “He has to look good for the final.” He has been friends for a long time with the former goalkeeper René Adler, but footballers are not the only prominent customers who meet get a haircut on Bahnhofstrasse.







Many other celebrities also come to Wiesbaden – and if they don’t, travel from Trentini to see them, such as the Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha or the Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen. “On Sunday I flew to Cannes and styled Emilia Schüle, who was doing a shoot there,” he says casually, and you can tell that stars no longer faze him. “It remains exciting, but you get used to it anyway,” he describes his impressions with the VIPs. “I’m enjoying it and looking forward to it. I live my professional dream to the fullest.”