Something that has become clear over the last seven years is that the Star Fox franchise is in a risky limbo, this is precisely because its last game from 2016 has not managed to sell in the best way, especially because it was released on a console like Wii U. However, there are people who remain positive, stating that the franchise should return eventually.

In a recent interview, he was asked Dylan Cuthbertwho worked on the first and second video games of the franchise that came to fruition. SNES (on 2 many years later), he was asked if he hopes to see the return of it. Within this conversation it was also said that it hopes to have the essence of the first release, given that predecessor releases fail to capture the concept that Argonaut It permeated him at the time.

Here what was mentioned:

Oh, I’m sure. I mean, they keep trying, right? They keep trying, without achieving the original. But I think that’s one thing – my opinion is that the original was born out of the Amiga style 3D from the UK at the time, games like Star Glider or Carrier Command. It was born from that and a bit of the Star Wars Arcade game, combined with Namco’s Starblade. And then there was all the Nintendo character building, all the characters and stuff, which made it very familiar.

Something that must also be taken into account is the fact that in past years Platinum Games has declared that they want to carry Star Fox Zero to the current console Nintendo, this to finally give it the audience it really deserves. However, it is the Japanese company that has the final decision in everything, and it seems that interest is absent for now.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I like the idea of ​​this franchise returning, and I consider that Zero would be the perfect game to redeem what happened on Wii U. In fact, it is one of the few titles missing from having its respective move.