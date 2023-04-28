Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Daniela Reza delights fans of the MX Women’s League, especially Bravas FC de Juárez, for appearing this week inside the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, where she once became her home.

‘Dani’ is away from national football after not finding a team after her famous season dressed as Brava in which she defended the gate of her team and showed her combative spirit to face off against the best soccer players in the tournament.

His charisma and charm, as well as his way of playing soccer, stole the attention of the Mexican people who follow the Liga MX for women. Perhaps her person was absent years ago, but her unexpected visit opens the door to a possible return with her only women’s team.

For now, he continues to shine in his facet as an ‘influencer’. Entering the industry to create content on social networks is part of the success that Daniela Reza has achieved, especially since she has taken the leap to get out of her own comfort zone.

Twice we saw her participating in the television program, Exatlón México, the first time dressed in red and later with the dark colors of the faction that received the pass to compete in the first soccer championship on the lands and beaches of Exatlón in the Republic Dominican.

At his young age, ‘Dani’, 23 years old, has put his own touch on each activity he carries out in parallel. It seems complicated but she shows that there are no limits, she already lived longer than any girl who is the same age as her and she is still looking for new achievements.

At the moment, she is in charge of illuminating the hearts of the public with beautiful photos that leads them to exalt their favorite person with love phrases, this time by publishing a selfie that reveals her angelic face and wonderful body that hypnotizes for its maximum perfection.