About 11.5 billion years ago, a supernova star about 530 times larger than the Sun died in a cataclysmic explosion that hurled its outer layers of gas into the surrounding cosmos. Astronomers said that NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope managed to capture three separate images spanning a period of eight days, beginning hours after the detonation, an even more noteworthy achievement considering how long and far away the event was. The images were discovered in a review of archival observational data for the artifact from 2010, according to astronomer Wenlei Chen, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Minnesota and lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.



