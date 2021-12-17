Astronomers may have detected, for the first time, a sun-like star that produced a giant explosion, 10 times larger than anything similar ever seen in our star. These troubling “fireworks” were unleashed by the star named EK Draconis.

This information may shed new light on the effects that powerful explosions may have had on the early Earth when life was born. However, they can demonstrate the damage on the modern Earth and on our societies.

Observing a star system located dozens of light-years from Earth, astronomers observed, for the first time, disturbing “fireworks”. The star called EK Draconis ejected a gigantic amount of energy and charged particles in an event far more powerful than any such event ever seen in our own Solar System.

The study, published on December 9, explores a stellar phenomenon called “Coronal Mass Ejection,” also known as a solar storm.

Yuta Notsu, a researcher at the University of Colorado at Boulder, USA, explained that the sun regularly emits these types of eruptions. They are composed of clouds of extremely hot particles or plasma, which can travel through space at speeds of millions of kilometers per hour.

While natural, these eruptions are potentially bad news: if a coronal mass ejection hits Earth, it could damage orbiting satellites and affect power grids serving entire cities.

The new study also suggests that the explosions could get much worse. In the investigation, scientists used ground and space telescopes to spy on EK Draconis, which looks like a young version of our Sun. a thousand billion kilograms – more than 10 times greater than the most powerful coronal mass ejection ever recorded in a star similar to the Sun.

The event can serve as a warning of how dangerous space weather can be.

The astronomers leading this study explained that coronal mass ejections usually occur soon after a star releases a bulge or a sudden, bright burst of radiation that can reach out into space.

However, recent research has suggested that, on the Sun, this sequence of events may be relatively smooth, at least as far as recorded observations are concerned.

In 2019, for example, these researchers published a study that showed that young Sun-like stars in the Galaxy appear to have frequent superprominences – like our own solar prominences, but tens or even hundreds of times more powerful.

