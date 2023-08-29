Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Poverty continues to rise in Turkey. Now, a family of four needs three times the minimum wage to make ends meet – and it’s only getting worse.

Ankara – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had in advance of Türkiye election promised prosperity in May should he emerge victorious. At the time, he promised his voters a “century of Türkiye”. The reality, on the other hand, looks different. According to union calculations, the so-called “poverty line” is “TURQUOISE” now at 39,733 TL.

Family of four needs 40,000 TL to survive

That means a family of four needs that much money to make ends meet. This includes costs such as food, rent, energy and clothing. Families below this limit can no longer pay part of these costs and are therefore considered “poor”. If you consider that the minimum wage in Turkey is just 15,000 TL, you can see how difficult living conditions in Turkey have become.

There was also an increase in the so-called “hunger limit”, which measures the food costs for a balanced diet for a family of four. It is now 12,198 TL. The reason for this is the sharp rise in food prices. Loud “TURQUOISE” Food prices have increased by 50.02 percent in the first 8 months of the year. In the past 12 months, people even had to spend 107.89 percent more on groceries.

Poverty is increasing in Turkey. © IMAGO/Tolga Ildun

The official figures also show that the economic crisis will continue after the elections. According to figures from the TÜIK statistics office, inflation is 47.83 percent. The independent economic institute even puts the inflation figures at 122.88 percent. Neither the new finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, nor the new president of the central bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, have been able to do anything about the lousy economic figures. It had recently massively increased the key interest rate.

Raise interest rates and curb inflation

The Turkish-Aremnian star economist Daron Acemoglu from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sees the measures taken by the Turkish government as insufficient and proposes a four-point plan. “The first is to raise interest rates and take real interest rates above zero to curb inflation,” Acemoglu wrote on the short message service “X” (formerly Twitter).

Strengthening democracy and freedom of expression

“Second, a process of institutional reform must be initiated at the same time. This is also very important. It should start with strengthening freedom of expression and democratic rights. But structural reforms that have a direct impact on the economy are also very important,” says Acemoglu

As a third step, the economics professor proposes bringing in resources from abroad in order to fight inflation. In addition, the companies and banks in the country should use the money Türkiye be strengthened. However, Acemoglu is not sure whether the economic authorities would use foreign capital properly. “During Mehmet Şimşek’s previous tenure, there were many resources that were not properly utilized. That was the period when Turkey’s productivity was at its lowest,” writes the economist.

fight poverty

The MIT professor demands the fourth point to ensure that poverty does not increase. “With foreign resources and sound institutional reforms, we must both increase investment and strengthen the social safety net.” However, he was not sure whether the government was pursuing the right policy in this regard.

At the end of his posts on the short message service, however, Acemoglu gives a sobering verdict. “I think Turkey and the Turkish people are facing difficult times.”