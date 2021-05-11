I.lona Scholl and Max Strohe from the Berlin star restaurant “Tulus Lotrek” are something like legends of the early Corona times last year. When they suddenly had to close, it occurred to them that they could use their remaining supplies to help the many helpers from the health service or the fire department who barely had time to eat – all those who are the first in American English responders calls – to do something good. “Cooking for Heroes” was launched in mid-March, an action that after a month had already found over a hundred imitators all over Germany. Today the two restaurateurs – like large parts of the industry – are in the middle of a mega-crisis, but are successfully trying to stay afloat with delivery and shipping services. A new genre of enjoyment has almost emerged.

The fact that such things are more common with nationwide shipping, especially in Berlin, certainly has to do with the fact that a lot of customers live here and that you are already busy at your own location. Unlike many of his colleagues, Strohe does not currently offer his “Tulus Lotrek” kitchen in the narrower sense, but a menu called “Little Italy” (86 euros per person) with – according to the website – “Max Strohe’s favorite Italian dishes”. You should know that before you order.