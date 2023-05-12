Star Comics announces that it will be present at Turin International Book Fair to be held from 18 to 22 May. During the event, great space will be given to Tatsuki Fujimoto to whom a panel was dedicated that highlights how the master’s works have revolutionized Japanese comics thanks to the almost cinematic cut of his works. But that’s not all, there will also be space for a dedicated panel to inclusiveness in the world of manga and to one dedicated to differences between the Girls’ Love and Boys’ Love works.

Let’s find out all the initiatives together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Star Comics at the Turin International Book Fair between news, meetings and great returns

From 18 to 22 May 2023 Stand C40-D39 in Hall 1

From 18 to 22 May Star Comics will participate in the Turin International Book Fair, the great event dedicated to books in all their forms. Also for this year there will be numerous meetings proposed by the Stella publishing house: great anticipation for the return on the shelves of the master Tatsuki Fujimoto, one of the most innovative and influential Japanese authors of the moment, who has rewritten the rules of manga with his cinematic approach, irreverence and love for metafiction content. In fact, he will be the protagonist of the Turin event GOODBYE, ERI, the new exciting single volume signed by the genius of CHAINSAW MAN, FIRE PUNCH AND LOOK BACK.

Readers and comic book enthusiasts will therefore be able to find the manga and western productions of the respective Star and Astra labels in pavilion 1 at stand C40-D39 where they can meet, for sketches and live dedications, also Paul Martinello, author of the graphic novel ICONOCLASTA! and international comic star Mirka Andolfo.

The Turin Book Fair will in fact be an opportunity to meet the author of SWEET PAPRIKA and discover the latest publication, SWEET PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE & PINK, which expands the winning series of the prestigious HARVEY AWARDS 2022. The sexy CCO takes center stage of the series has in fact just returned with some unpublished stories for a special anthology. A selection of hilarious and spicy adventures set in the SWEET PAPRIKA universe, presented by an outstanding set of comic industry talents, including Katana Collins (Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn, Soul Stripper), Stjepan Šejic ( Harleen, Sunstone), Retsu Tateo (Full Metal Panic!), Kim Krizan (Before Sunrise), Steve Orlando (Marauders, Scarlet Witch) and more.

Further details on the times for the signing of copies of the authors present will be communicated on the publisher’s website.

Star Comics also offers three unmissable appointments to explore topical and entertainment themes through the ninth art.

The first meeting, “Inclusivity through comics”will be held Friday 19 May (2.00 pm, Comics Room) and will focus on the themes of integration and tolerance. Starting from the exciting mini-series TAKOPI’S ORIGINAL SIN, up to the famous work A SILENT VOICE, the ability of Japanese comics to deal with some topical issues such as bullying, disability and diversity with attention and sensitivity will be explored. Speakers include Claudia Calzuola, editor and curator of the Queer series of Star Comics, philosophers Maura Gancitano and Andrea Colamedici, of the well-known dissemination project Tlon, and Alessandro Falciatore, head of the first reference portal for the manga, Animeclick.it.

The seventh and ninth art meet Sunday 21 May (4.15 pm, Comic strip room) in the event “Cinema and comics with Fujimoto”. The two arts collide and evolve together through the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the brilliant author who revolutionized the panorama of Japanese comics. Starting from his first series FIRE PUNCH, up to the new volume GOODBYE, ERI, the philosophy and style of this visionary author will be explored. The event will be attended by Cristian Posocco, Publishing Manager of Star Comics, Alessandro Falciatore, director of the Animeclick.it information site, the journalist Mara Famularo and Maria Roberta Novielli, professor of Japanese cinema and literature at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice.

On the last day of the Show, Monday 22nd May (3.00 pm, Comics Room), it will instead be the turn of the meeting “Girls’ Love VS. Boys’ Love. Fight!” which will be attended by Claudia Calzuola and Lorenzo Carucci, Founder and CEO of Jundo Comics.

Through the analysis of a selection of works from the Star Comics and Jundo catalogue, we will reflect on the styles, narrative codes and common points of the two genres Girls’ Love and Boys’ Love within the panorama of Japanese manga and Chinese webcomic.

Also for this appointment with the Turin International Book Fair 2023, the publishing house will give away original backpacks with surprises and gadgets inside. Appointment therefore for all balloon lovers at stand C40/D39 in Hall 1.