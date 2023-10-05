This month for Star Comics it will be full of feelings. The next October 11th the first volume of the series will be launched SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIEa signed romantic comedy Keigo Maki with four million copies sold worldwide. The 25 of the same month it will be launched instead IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOUfirst volume of the work of Anashin.

Below we can see a preview of the two manga.

Perugia, 5 October 2023 — Star Comics’ month of October is all about feelings! October 11th the first volume of will be released SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIEthe successful rom-com by Keigo Maki that he has under his belt over 4 million copies sold and an anime adaptation; on October 25th instead it will be the turn of IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOU n. 1, the most recent work by Anashin, very prolific author in the sentimental genre who has already signed several unique volumes and series. Both volumes will arrive in comic shops, bookstores and in the main online stores.

Shikimori she is a very sweet girl, popular and good at almost everything she does. But when it comes to protecting her boyfriend Izumi, she can be incredibly tough! The poor boy indeed is haunted by bad luck and all kinds of accidents happen to him, but Shikimori is always ready to come to his aid! SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE overturns the classic roles and stereotypes of couples to place the protagonists and their friends in a series of hilarious situations and classic sentimental manga scenes, revisited according to this new perspective. The lively rhythm it alternates brilliant gags with the tenderness of a couple that may appear bizarre from the outside, but works splendidly. The first pages of the volume can be browsed at this link.

Yuki’s situation is very differentprotagonist of IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOU. The girl is a country girl who moved to Tokyo and is looking for hers personal love story. But not just any love story: Yuki dreams of meeting his “person of destiny”, the right one, who will stay by his side throughout his life. An adventure at the disco in the company of her inseparable friend leads to a meeting with an interesting boy… who suits her a very bad impression. Anashin tells the story of his beautiful characters with a modern but full of charm and a impactful character design.

SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE n. 1

Keigo Maki

12.8×18, paperback, b/w, pp. 144 €6.50

Release date: 11/10/2023 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

ISBN 9788822643346

IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOU n. 1