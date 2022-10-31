The Lucca Comics & Games 2022 it is slowly approaching its conclusion, but there are still some editors who are not done with the surprises at all! This is the case with Star Comics, who decided to give away staggered manga ads for all days of the fair. We’ve already seen the announcements on day one and day two, so the question to ask today is: what was announced on day three?

Let’s find out together!

HERE U ARE

By great demand, directly from the Olympus of Chinese webcomics, an authentic world phenomenon of Boys’ Love, of which Star Comics will take care of the entire print edition.

LULLABY OF THE DAWN

The highly anticipated debut work of Ichika Yuno, which won the first prize at the BL ChilChil Awards 2022!

KING’S BEAST

Mixed feelings and insidious political plots await the protagonist of the new manga from the author of Dawn of the Arcana.

PROMISE CINDERELLA

A woman who finds herself homeless after divorce and a rich and arrogant high school student: they couldn’t be more different but… get ready for a disruptive and unconventional romantic comedy!