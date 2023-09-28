Star Comics has revealed all the new works, ongoing manga and reprints that we will be able to purchase over the course of October 2023. Among the most anticipated news we find GACHIAKUTAwhich will be released in a regular edition after the success of the Limited and the Variant, but also ONE PIECE EPISODE Aa mini-series that will see Ace as the protagonist, and finally IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOUshojo written and illustrated by Anashin.

The mini-series consisting of two volumes also arrives in a collector’s box 018 LOVE EIGHTEENand in October we will also see the return of ARIA THE MASTERPIECE in a new prestigious edition.

Let’s discover together all the upcoming news thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

STAR COMICS RELEASES OF OCTOBER 2023: NEWS, SPIN OFFS AND AN AWAITED RE-EDITION

ARIA by Kozue Amano returns with a precious edition

Perugia, 28 September 2023. October has always meant preparations for Lucca Comics & Games, but this does not mean that there are few new things. The month will see the debut of GACHIAKUTA in regular edition, as well as new series SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE and IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOU. Lovers of ONE PIECE they won’t miss the spin off ONE PIECE EPISODE Awhile for fans of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA he arrives DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: THE MUGEN TRAIN – NOVEL. It will then be available the miniseries 018 LOVE EIGHTEEN in a box that includes both volumes and will arrive on all channels ARIA THE MASTERPIECE, to rediscover a great work of the past. Finally, there will be no shortage of Astra news: in particular, PURR EVIL is the new opera written by Mirka Andolfo.

October 4

The first week of the month will see GACHIAKUTA repeat its debut after the preview of the editions LIMITED And VARIANT COVER.

SHAMAN KING THE SUPERSTAR continues with its volume 2 and is accompanied by WITCH WATCH n. 3 e WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW – ASHITA WA DOCCHIDA! N. 4. Finally, some long-lived series continue with DR.STONE n. 25 e FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST n. 14.

October 11th

October 11th will see the boarding of ONE PIECE EPISODE A n. 1, the first of two volumes dedicated to Ace, one of the most beloved characters of the franchise. The fun romantic comedy will also make its entry into the Star Comics catalogue SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE.

GIANTS n. 3 brings back brutal action and monsters, while on the contrary WHISPER ME A LOVE SONG n. 7 e IN THE CLEAR MOONLIT DUSK n. 6 will satisfy readers looking for romance. They will also return KAMISAMA KISS NEW EDITION n. 10, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR n. 21st TALES OF WEDDING RINGS n. 13.

October 18th

ARIA THE MASTERPIECE leads the week with a high-prestige reissue of an unforgettable work. 018 LOVE EIGHTEEN arrives with a boxed edition that contains both volumes of this sci-fi miniseries.

Fans of the genre can also count on FUNGUS AND IRON n. 3. They come back HITORIJIME MY HERO n. 13, DIE WERGELDER n. 6 e RECORD OF RAGNAROK n. 17. Without forgetting, of course, DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION n. 18 e DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 40.

October 25th

Various releases from the last week of the month: IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOU n. 1 marks the beginning of a new shojo Star Comics, while PURR EVIL n. 1, also available in VARIANT COVER EDITIONwill delight readers of the Astra label with a new story written by Mirka Andolfo and illustrated by Laura Braga.

DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: THE MUGEN TRAIN – NOVEL will allow you to relive the events of the record-breaking film in a new way. For Astra also comes NIRVANA n. 2, as they continue to Star INUYASHA WIDE EDITION n. 13, CINDERELLA PROMISE n. 3, TSUBAKI-CHO LONELY PLANET n. 13, LET’S HAIKYU!? n. 3 e MASHLE n. 13.

Continue to Star INUYASHA WIDE EDITION n. 13, CINDERELLA PROMISE n. 3, TSUBAKI-CHO LONELY PLANET n. 13, LET'S HAIKYU!? n. 3 e MASHLE n. 13.