Surprisingly, the publisher Star Comics wanted to give away some manga ads on the occasion of the 2022 edition of the Comicon in Naples, expanding its huge catalog even more. Are you ready to discover the various titles that will soon invade our comics, bookstores and online stores?

AKAI KIRI NO NAKA KARA

by Mosae Nohara

2 volumes, in progress

In late nineteenth-century England, Rwanda is the teenage son of a ferocious serial killer. Raised for years confined to the basement of his home and subjected to unspeakable physical and psychological torture, following a series of vicissitudes he finds himself welcomed in an orphanage, surrounded by attentive and loving adults and lively and friendly peers. The beginning of a new life? Or the beginning of the awakening of… family blood?

An extraordinarily dark action manga, with a dark and controversial protagonist like never before.

KEKKAI NO NOAH

by Yu Satomi

5 volumes, concluded

The saying goes that “nobody gives you anything for nothing”. But when a host of ordinary people are offered a vacation on a very luxurious cruise ship frequented by the elite, no one bothered by the proverbs, and everyone eagerly accepted. Once offshore, the dream gradually turns into a nightmare when strange and inexplicable disappearances begin to follow one another … and the ocean around leaves no escape!

A surprising, brutal, shocking, refined and solidly built horror.

NATSUME ARATA NO KEKKON

by Taro Nogizaka

7 volumes, in progress

Natsume Arata is a young official of the social services for children, whose aim is to help children who, like him in the past, are struggling with particularly difficult environmental situations. To help an orphan determined to shed light on his father’s death, he decides to ask for an interview in prison with the woman suspected of the man’s murder, currently awaiting trial for a series of heinous crimes. The young woman turns out to be surprisingly different than described, and she engages with Natsume a kind of subtle psychological challenge. But in order to try to solve the case and at the same time clarify the many obscure points about the girl’s identity and past, Natsume needs an official pretext to meet her other times. And what better excuse than to ask her … to marry him?

An original, exciting and decidedly unconventional psychological thriller signed by the master Taro Nogizaka.

GHOST GIRL

by Saiké Akissa

4 volumes, in progress

In the comic shop, bookshop and online store

Despite still having the appearance of a student, Chloé – second-rate horror starlet – is now close to the “fateful” threshold of 30 years, and for this reason she is desperate for a very last chance for success. But during a last-ditch attempt to find life’s audition, she instead ends up realizing that her acting isn’t her main talent. Victim of a sudden onslaught of ravenous spirits, she discovers that she can count on extraordinary mediumistic faculties, which attract the attention of hordes of gruesome presences to her. Will she really end up fighting ghosts with a scythe as the protagonist of her debut fiction?

Enchanting drawings and disturbing Lovecraftian suggestions characterize the new work by Akissa Saiké, former author of Rosario + Vampire. The first volume will also be available in a Variant Cover edition!