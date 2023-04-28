The roundup of branded announcements begins Star Comics during COMICON Naples 2023, with four new works arriving this fall. The first novelties unveiled today and which we will be able to find in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores during the autumn are:

I remind you that the publishing house will announce other works arriving both tomorrow and Sunday, thanks to two live streams on Twitch. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

THE ANNOUNCEMENTS OF APRIL 28 AT COMICON 2023

4 new manga announcements coming this fall

The first of the 3 appointments dedicated to Comicon 2023 announcements gave away 4 manga announcements, live on the Animeclick.it Twitch channel. Here’s a recap, for those who missed them:

ARIA THE MASTERPIECE

In the distant future, humanity has completely terraformed Mars, making it an oceanic planet, and renamed it Aqua. Here is the city of Neo Venezia, with its busy canals crossed by suggestive gondolas. That of the gondolier, or ripplesit’s an incredibly prestigious profession and Akari Mizunashi has made it a dream: to make it come true, she’s ready to begin her apprenticeship!

A beloved masterpiece, with a unique atmosphere between fantasy and science fiction, returns in its definitive edition, with seven precious large-format volumes that also collect the prequel series AQUA!

ARIA THE MASTERPIECE

by Kozue Amano

7 volumes, finished

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

AUTUMN 2023

ONE PIECE EPISODE A

Few characters have had the same impact on ONE PIECE fans as Portgas D. Ace. Notorious pirate, Luffy’s brother, division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates… but who was Ace at the beginning of his journey? This spin-off answers this and other questions, narrating the adventures of its Pirates of Spades up to the meeting with the great Emperor, masterfully designed by the famous Boichi, author of DR. STONE!

An unmissable work for fans of ONE PIECEenriched by extra chapters in which Boichi reinterprets two iconic clashes of the series!

ONE PIECE EPISODE A

by Eiichiro Oda, Ryo Ishiyama, Sho Hinata, Tatsuya Hamazaki, Boichi

2 volumes, finished

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

AUTUMN 2023

SANJI’S FOOD WARS! SHOKUGEKI NO SANJI

You’ll never get bored aboard the famous floating restaurant Baratie! The crew, in fact, is made up of real kitchen specialists who, although a bit eccentric and abusive, are second to none when it comes to serving customers. But a woman with a reputation as a severe food critic puts the entire staff to the test! Being able to amaze her with a sensational menu is a challenge worthy of Sanji, the future cook of the Straw Hat crew!

Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, authors of Food Wars – Shokugeki no Soma, sign a memorable spin off of ONE PIECEin which the best pirate cook of all seas is the absolute protagonist!

SANJI’S FOOD WARS! SHOKUGEKI NO SANJI

by Eiichiro Oda, Yuto Tsukuda, Shun Saeki

1 volume, finished

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

AUTUMN 2023

DRIVING CLASSROOM

A mysterious earthquake completely disrupts the life of primary school student Shou Takamatsu. In fact, his school is mysteriously transported to a desolate, hallucinating and dangerous wasteland. All the occupants of the school immediately find themselves in danger and will have to try desperately to survive, not knowing that the most terrible threat does not come from that hostile desert, but from within their own hearts.

With DRIVING CLASSROOM, a classic of horror manga, survival and psychological introspection, the Umezz Collectionn necklace finally receives its spearhead. One of the greatest masterpieces of master Kazuo Umezz, collected in 6 wonderful volumes.

DRIVING CLASSROOM

by Kazuo Umezz

6 volumes, finished

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

AUTUMN 2023

More details on the announced titles will come in the coming months.

Do not miss the next announcements, expected Saturday 30 April from 17:00 live on the Animeclick.it Twitch channel e Sunday 1 May from 12:30 at Sala A. Pazienza and live on the Animeclick.it Twitch channel.

