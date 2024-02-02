Star Comics has announced some very important news that will be available during summer 2024. It will be possible to relive the events of two of the most popular animated feature films of recent months thanks to the arrival of ONE PIECE FILM: RED – ANIME COMICS and of MY HERO ACADEMIA: World Heroes Mission. Furthermore, the latter will not only come in the form of Anime Comics but also as a novel.

The summer will also see the return of a beloved shonen: Welcome to the Ballroom. The publishing house will publish volume 10 of the work by Tomo Takeuchi in two editions, the Regular and the Variant Cover. Furthermore, all copies will include two exclusive Illustration Cards to celebrate the return of the work to Italy.

STAR COMICS ANNOUNCES NEWS FOR SUMMER 2024 From great classics revisited to new publications: exciting adventures are coming for every reader! Milan, 2 February 2024 – Summer 2024 promises to be full of news for fans of manga stories that have marked entire generations: from new editions of great classics to unpublished adventures of characters who have now entered the hearts of fans, the catalog of Star Comics is ready to welcome a range of works that promise to transport readers into exciting universes full of surprises. Also cominganime comics taken from the record-breaking blockbuster film ONE PIECE FILM: REDwhich will allow fans of Eiichiro Oda's universe to dive back into the daring adventures of Luffy and his crew. The first volume of ONE PIECE FILM: RED – ANIME COMICS will catapult readers into the heart of the action with Uta, the mysterious singer with a voice capable of wonders, ready to reveal her identity in a concert like no other. The news spreads across the seas, reaching every corner of the vast world of One Piece and attracting an eclectic and endless audience, which involves not only the infamous Straw Hat Pirates but also influential members of the Navy. Yet, Uta's enchanting voice hides a secret so powerful that it forces Luffy, together with Shanks the Red, to intervene in a challenge that could upset the fate of the world. Even the dynamic world of My Hero Academia will continue to expand with the arrival of two unmissable publications taken from the third film, World Heroes Mission. L'anime comics will bring the action and drama of the film to new life, while the novel will take readers into the emotional heart of the story, exploring in depth the challenges faced by the heroes. In World Heroes Missionthe terrorist organization known as “Humarise”, which believes that quirks are a disease that will lead to the destruction of humanity, is ready to implement its catastrophic plan that risks causing the death of millions of people. Deku, Bakugo And Todoroki, interns at the Endeavor Agency, will find themselves at the center of a high-adrenaline global battle, while maintaining the emotional and character development elements that are characteristic of the series. The introduction of new characters and the expansion of the My Hero Academia universe beyond Japan add freshness and dynamism to the story, making it captivating for both long-time fans and new readers, offering an engaging and enriched. Finally, for everyone who loves shonenthe exciting series Welcome to the Ballroom Of Tomo Takeuchi will return to bookstores with a special edition: the tenth volume it will in fact be available both in regular edition that in an extraordinary variant cover edition, with a cover depicting an illustration previously unpublished in Italy. To celebrate the release of this volume, each copy will also include two exclusive illustration cards, making this edition a true treasure for fans of the manga. With its captivating art style and engaging narrative, Welcome to the Ballroom is a series that captures the essence of passion And of overcoming one's limits, perfect for anyone looking for an intense and inspiring story. It will be a summer of unforgettable journeys through the pages, full of adventure and discovery!

Source: Star Comics