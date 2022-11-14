If the manga ads of the Lucca Comics & Games 2022 they weren’t enough, so here you are satisfied! During a recent live stream, the publisher Star Comics revealed other manga news arriving in Italy during the spring and summer 2023.

Below you can find the official press release, which best introduces these recent announcements.

THE NEW, FUTURE RELEASES ANNOUNCED LIVE ON TWITCH

Coming in spring and summer 2023

The last live broadcast on our Twitch channel, in the company of AnimeClick.it, Kirio1984 and Forbiddenfruit 2.0, was dedicated to the recently concluded edition of Lucca Comics & Games and to the announcements made during the 5 days of the festival.

But our readers can’t get enough of new announcements (and neither do we!), And here we have unveiled 4 new titles that in spring and summer 2023 will be added to the already very rich Star Comics catalog.

Here is a recap:

OMUSUBI NO KOROGARU MACHI And FISH SOCIETY will be added to the panpanya Works necklaceso named in honor of the extraordinary author.

After bringing the first 5 works of the master to Italy: AN INVITATION FROM A CRAB, PILLOWFISH, ANIMALS, THE SECOND GOLDFISH And GUYABANO HOLIDAYhere are two new collections of stories, perfect for those who have already loved the other published volumes, but also for readers who want to experience something different from the usual, in which dream and reality mix in a unique and original way.

Let’s start with OMUSUBI NO KOROGARU MACHI, which will see the light next spring. This new volume contains thirteen new stories, but that’s not all. In addition to the now iconic diary pages and the author’s notes, you will also find two essays that embellish the work, allowing you to shed a hitherto unpublished light on the fantastic, exceptional world of panpanya.

In the summer it will be the turn of FISH SOCIETY. The heart of this new, precious collection is represented by the story of the same name, in which the fish come out of the sea and begin to work in the place most congenial to them: the port! The surreal peeps into everyday life, becoming surprisingly ordinary.

The author’s familiar annotations will not be missing, to complete an unmissable volume for those looking for a strong authorial imprint in the manga.

In spring it will be the turn of SHINHONKAKU MAHO SHOJO RISUKAtaken from the famous novels written by NisiOisiN (BAKEMONOGATARI) and designed by Nao Emoto (SAVAGE SEASON).

A work pervaded by action and magic, born from the genius of two authors that Star Comics readers have already had the opportunity to read and love.

In Kyushu, Japan, there is a kingdom entirely populated by magicians: it is the prefecture of Nagasaki, bordered by a very high wall. At the end of the Second World War, the Americans used the atomic bomb precisely in response to the threat posed by magic and since then the sorcerers have lived in secret.

Ten-year-old Mizukura Risuka is a particularly gifted witch who lives in Saga prefecture and has two main occupations: finding her father, one of the most powerful sorcerers of all time, and killing those who use their powers against ordinary people. tarnishing the reputation of wizards. One day she finds an unexpected ally in her contemporary Kugi Kizutaka, a child as brilliant as a sociopath, who sees others only as more or less useful pawns to use for her purposes and has the dream of world domination.

Get ready to discover a dark side of the majokko!

Boys’ Love fans, you can’t miss it THERAPY GAME RESTARTsequel to the acclaimed THERAPY GAMEalready available from the beginning of 2022 in a collector’s box version with the two volumes that make up the miniseries.

Shizuma and Minato are now a couple: in manga this is often the point of arrival, the ending of the love story, but in reality it is only a starting point!

The two boys will have to learn how to make their relationship work also through the various challenges of everyday life. Shizuma, for example, has now finished his veterinary studies and has started working: professional challenges absorb him totally, and he struggles to find time for his boyfriend! How will Minato take it?

By popular demand, the sequel to THERAPY GAMElucky spin off of SECRET XXX which expands the world of Meguru Hinohara even more!