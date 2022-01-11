Star Comics announces new delays in the release of some of its comics originally scheduled for January and February of this 2022 that has just begun. Between these, Tower of God, Her Blue Sky and Solo Leveling. Below is the complete list.

TOWER OF GOD 4 scheduled for January 19th, will be available from January 26.

scheduled for January 19th, THE SEVEN WONDERS: THE TEMPLE OF ARTEMIS scheduled for January 19th, will be available from February 16.

scheduled for January 19th, HORROR THEATER 1 scheduled for January 26, will be available from February 16.

scheduled for January 26, LEVELING ONLY 6 scheduled for February 16, will be available from February 23.

scheduled for February 16, SANPEI THE FISHERMAN BOY – TRIBUTE EDITION 1 scheduled for February 23, it will be postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date as soon as possible.

scheduled for February 23, TO YOU WHO KNOWS THE BLUE OF THE SKY – HER BLUE SKY N. 1 scheduled for February 16, it will be postponed to a later date. We will announce the new release date as soon as possible.

Source: Star Comics