Star Comics announced all the events and news that will be released to celebrate the Pride Month. The work chosen by the publishing house for this year’s celebrations is I WANT TO BE THE WALLmanga by Honami Shirono which touches on the themes of asexuality and aromanticism whose first volume will be available in Italy starting from May 31st.

But that’s not all. By purchasing one of the many volumes of works belonging to the Queer series between 31 May and 1 July we will receive as a gift a special illustration card depicting one of seven manga that represent LGBTIAQ+ issues. The works in question are:

Last but not least, the publishing house will hold two events dedicated to Pride Month. The first will be held on June 8 at 16:00 on the company’s Twitch platform and will be attended by Japanese culture experts and LGBTIAQ+ activists. The second one will be held in Bologna on 17 June starting at 18:00 at the Star Shop of the Emilian capital, and will see many guests discussing the themes of the rainbow world within the manga.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Star Comics celebrates Pride Month 2023

Manga to celebrate the rights of the LGBTIAQ+ community: I WANT TO BE THE WALL is coming, the first manga that delves into the sphere of asexuality and aromanticism.

With the arrival of Pride Month, the Star Comics publishing house is preparing to celebrate this fundamental moment for the rights of the LGBTIAQ+ community. With Queer – the first manga series entirely dedicated to the narration of stories beyond gender binarisms – Star Comics has been joining the celebrations for three years to tell, also through Japanese comics, all the colors and shapes of love.

The title chosen by the Stella publishing house to celebrate Pride Month is I WANT TO BE THE WALL. The Honami Shirono series, consisting of three volumes and already widely appreciated in other countries, will arrive in Italy with the first volume next May 31st.

The protagonists of the series are the two young Yuriko and Gakurota. Yuriko is an asexual and aromantic girl, but her parents organize an arranged meeting for her: they want her to get married. Her partner is Gakurota, a gay boy who is in love with her childhood friend without requital. The girl, passionate about the Boys ‘Love manga, would like to become a wall to be able to watch over the loves of others, while Gakurota, forced to marry, is hopelessly lost in her one-way love. A unique relationship is established between the two complicity And mutual supportwhich Shirono tells in a light and fun way, delivering to readers one of the works best able to explore the issue of LGBTIAQ+ rights.

The Honami Shirono series is part of the Queer series which collects precious readings to best celebrate Pride Month. Among the titles recommended by the publishing house to celebrate love in all its forms is the inevitable WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW – ASHITA WA DOCCHIDA!, the fun and sparkling love story between two childhood friends who move to discover themselves and their desires; a work by the BL star Kotetsuko Yamamoto capable of delicately dealing with the theme of family relationships. Beloved by readers, YURI IS MY JOB!, the Miman series, celebrates the story of the manga yuri (Girls’ Love) in Japan with irony and comedy, showing the turmoil of love between young women. Instead, it is dedicated to the themes of gender identity and self-expression BOY MEETS MARY by Peyo, a single volume – also recommended by Fumettibrutti – which highlights pure love, the one that goes beyond the genre, capable of accepting even the dark sides and weaknesses of the other. Finally, one of the most awaited Boys’ Love series, signed by one of the most acclaimed authors of recent years: THERAPY GAME RESTARTsequel to THERAPY GAMEdeals with the theme of self-awareness, coexistence and coming out.

Parallel to the new queer-themed release, I WANT TO BE THE WALL, Star Comics has prepared another surprise for readers. By purchasing a any volume from the Queer series (ON OR OFF and MY SON IS PROBABLY GAY are also included) between 31 May and 1 July 2023you will receive a free special illustration card depicting one of the 7 manga titles representative of LGBTIAQ+ themes. The 7 collectible cards will feature subjects from the following volumes: OUR NOT SO LONELY PLANET TRAVEL GUIDE, UNTIL I MEET MY HUSBAND, BOYS RUN THE RIOT, RUN AWAY WITH ME, GIRL, MY SON IS PROBABLY GAY, HITORIJIME MY HERO, I WANT TO BE THE WALL.

Also this year Star Comics does not give up online and offline events dedicated to the deepening of LGBTIAQ+ issues. The first event is scheduled for8 June from 4.00 pm on the Star Comics Twitch platform, alongside Japanese culture experts and LGBTIAQ+ activists. Here the public will also be given a special wallpaper with an illustration by Mone Sorai, author of OUR NOT SO LONELY PLANET TRAVEL GUIDEhas decided to donate to Italian readers.

On June 17, however, Star Comics will be the protagonist of the event “Let it Queer: LGBTIAQ+ issues in manga” at the Star Shop Bologna (starting from 6pm). Among the guests of the event also the famous artists Fumettibrutti (author of the celebratory illustration card of BOY MEETS MARIA) Alessandro Baronciani (author who created the cover of the novel and the UNTIL I MEET MY HUSBAND box). The authors will also be available for signing copies of the works that have seen their collaboration.

More information will be available on the site www.stacomics.com and on the Star Comics social channels.