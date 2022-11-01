While other publishers made their own announcements in the very early days of Lucca Comics & Games 2022now he is left alone Star Comics to give joy to readers thanks to its manga ads divided by days. We have already seen the first, second, and third days, and in this article we will find out what the series revealed during the day yesterday!

Let’s find out together!

A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS

A cradle swap is at the heart of Miki Yoshikawa’s new romantic comedy, which gave rise to the hit anime of the same name available on Crunchyroll!

WELCOME TO THE BALLROOM

One of the most exciting and loved sports manga of recent years, nominated for several major awards, including Manga Taisho!

WITCH WATCH

A newly graduated little witch, a bit of a bummer, chooses her childhood friend as a personal family member! A catastrophic sentimental comedy from the author of ASTRA LOST IN SPACE.

MIRACLE GIRLS

The great return of Japan’s most famous magical twins! A new, splendid edition merged for Nami Akimoto’s masterpiece.