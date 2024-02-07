Star Comics has revealed all the upcoming news and the ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during February 2024. This month we will see the return of the mermaid princesses thanks to the MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH COMPLETE BOX SETcollector's box set containing the three volumes that make up the work.
Among the continuing series we find EDENS ZERO with the arrival of number 21, I'M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS with volume 3 e MASHLE with volume 15.
Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.
STAR COMICS RELEASES OF FEBRUARY 2024
The great return of the beloved mermaid princesses
The month of February 2024 will be remembered as the month of the great return of MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH! The mermaid princesses who left their mark on the 2000s will return with a new, flashy edition. Furthermore, many series will continue and others will come closer to their conclusion.
February 6
At the beginning of the month, MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH COMPLETE BOX SET will land in comic shops, bookshops and online stores. This limited edition box will contain, as a preview, the three maxi-volumes that make up this new edition. Fans of the master Hiro Mashima will then be able to read RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE NEW EDITION n. 5 and EDENS ZERO n. 21. QUEEN'S QUALITY will return to the scene with no. 19 and they will continue too GACHIAKUTA n. 4, WITCH WATCH n. 5 And SHAMAN KING THE SUPER STAR n. 4.
February 13
February 13th is the official release date of MERMAID MELODY – PICHI PICHI PITCH n. 1, for readers who prefer to follow the series from volume to volume. Those looking for other heart-pounding titles can count on I'M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS n. 3, SHIKIMORI'S NOT JUST A CUTIE n. 4 And KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR n. 23. It will end then TOMORROW LUNCH IS YOU with the no. 10 and the re-edition of master Norihiro Yagi's masterpiece will continue with CLAYMORE NEW EDITION n. 15.
February 20
After the debut at Lucca Comics & Games 2023, the new chapter of the dark fantasy work by Cab and Federica di Meo will arrive, ONEIRA n. 2. It will also be a week of timeless manga, with DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION n. 22, ONE PIECE NEW EDITION n. 102 And DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 44. The adventurous will be able to dive back into the frightening Manila of TRESE n. 6. New volumes will also be released VANISHING MY FIRST LOVE n. 8, YURI IS MY JOB! n. 8 And TO YOUR ETERNITY n. 20.
February 27
The month ends with a week full of releases, including the N. 2 of CLASSROOM ADRIFTmasterpiece by Kazuo Umezz, the n. 41 of YONA – THE SCARLET PRINCESS and the n. 15 of INUYASHA WIDE EDITION. They will come MASHLE n. 15 And LEVELING ONLY n. 16in the wake of their respective anime, and will continue THERAPY GAME RESTART n. 4, LET'S HAIKYU!? n. 5, TOKYO ALIENS n. 7, CINDERELLA PROMISE n. 5 And THE BOXER n. 6.
Star Comics
