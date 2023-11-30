Star Comics: December 2023 releases

Star Comics has revealed all the upcoming news and the ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during December 2023. Among the most interesting news of the last month of the year we find DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO – ANIME COMICSthe paper adaptation of the most recent feature film dedicated to the saga of Akira ToriyamaAnd JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP ABYSS OF HORRORa volume full of unpublished stories, interviews and much other material on the master of Japanese horror.

Instead, some of the most beloved series of all time continue, such as MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 0083 – REBELLIONwhich reaches its conclusion with volume 18. There is also space for new editions of some classics such as the third volume of RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE NEW EDITION and volume 42 per DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

STAR COMICS RELEASES OF DECEMBER 2023 All the titles from the last month of the year 2023 comes to an end with the continuation of many beloved series, but there will be two important new features for the final week. In addition to the big ones like ONE PIECE, DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION And MY HERO ACADEMIAseries from the recent debut will continue, such as SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE And I’M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS. The year will end on a high note with the expected DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO – ANIME COMICS and with JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP ABYSS OF HORRORan unmissable volume for fans of the master of terror. November 29 The month opens with the new issue of many of the most beloved series, such as ONE PIECE n. 106, MY HERO ACADEMIA n. 38, without forgetting GACHIAKUTA n. 3, also available in VARIANT COVER EDITION. They also continue the masterpiece ARIA THE MASTERPIECE n. 2, then SHAMAN KING THE SUPER STAR n. 3, RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE NEW EDITION n. 3, HITORIJIME MY HERO n. 14, WITCH WATCH n. 4 e UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! No. 9. December 6 December 6th sees the continuation of many sentimental series, such as SHIKIMORI’S NOT JUST A CUTIE n. 3, I’M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS n. 2, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR n. 22nd KAMISAMA KISS NEW EDITION n. 12. But he also returns, after a long wait, MUSUBU’S HARD WORK n. 5. So CLAYMORE NEW EDITION n. 13, BAKEMONOGATARI – MONSTER TALE n. 20, ARIADNE IN THE BLUE SKY n. 20 e MAO n. 16. December 13th DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION n. 20 leads the week, with the new volume of the prestigious definitive edition of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece. DETECTIVE CONAN NEW EDITION n. 42 will satisfy crime fiction lovers, while UCHU KYODAI – BROTHERS IN SPACE n. 42 returns with the new chapter of this unforgettable adventure. They then continue RED-HAIRED SHIRAYUKI n. 24, THE ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE n. 19, MAGICAL GIRL RISUKA n. 4, YURI IS MY JOB n. 6, TRILLION GAME n. 5 e ULTRAMAN n. 17. December 20th The last week of the year hosts two interesting news: on the one hand DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO – ANIME COMICS, the entirely color transposition of the latest film dedicated to the saga; on the other JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP ABYSS OF HORRORa volume with unpublished stories and full of interviews, essays and contributions from international personalities entirely dedicated to the master of horror manga. There will also be new, exciting volumes of LEVELING ONLY n. 15 e MASHLE n. 14, and will continue IT WAS FATE THAT I MEET YOU n. 2, INUYASHA WIDE EDITION n. 14, TOWER OF GOD n. 12, SANPEI THE FISHERMAN BOY TRIBUTE EDITION n. 9, LET’S HAIKYU!? n. 4, THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL n. 5, CINDERELLA PROMISE n. 4 e MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 0083 – REBELLION n. 18. Continue to follow us on our official siteon Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok And Telegram to receive all the updates and don’t forget to subscribe to ours newsletter!

