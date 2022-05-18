Italy Today And Milan Finance they released a report that Star Comics it may soon be acquired by the group Mondadori. According to the sources of the journalist Marco A. Capisani, in fact, it seems that the two companies have been running for months in the negotiation phaseand if these were to be successful it would be an important revolution for the comics market in Italy.

If the news is true, it is a decidedly optimal move for Mondadori given the excellent results in monetary terms that the manga of the publishing house are receiving, so much so that it has entered permanently in the sales charts of some bookstores. Without considering that according to a survey of the IEA last year it has seen the publishing market, manga included, rise by 37.2%.

At the moment, none of the parties involved has issued a statement in this regard, so there are no confirmations or denials from Mondadori And Star Comics. We just have to wait for the next few days to understand if the two companies will really announce this acquisition and, if so, how it will change the comics market, and especially the manga, in Italy.

Source: Italy Today, Milan Finance Street MEGA NERD