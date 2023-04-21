Star Comics disseminates official information on the regulation of the firm copies with the authors present at Comicon 2023as Miki Yoshikawa And Mirka Andolfoas well as for screenings, public events and activities. Below you will find all the information.

COMICON 2023: REGULATIONS FOR SIGNATURES OF AUTHORS, EVENTS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND ACTIVITIES

All the information to participate in live events and signing copies

The countdown for the start of the 2023 edition of Comicon is winding down and, after introducing the guests who will take turns at the Star Comics stand – located in pavilion 10 inside the Asian Village – we reveal the details regarding all the activities.

MIKI YOSHIKAWA EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Showcase with Miki Yoshikawa and Mirka Andolfo

April 29 at 13:00, Room A. Patience

International cartoon stars Miki Yoshikawa and Mirka Andolfo will give life to a “wardrobe swap” of their iconic characters, proposing a crossdressing of the respective protagonists: a fun and original live drawing that acts as a bridge between Eastern and Western comics. Free participation event, 200 places available.

Souls screening A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS and greeting from the author

30 April at 3.30 pm, Sala Italia

In collaboration with the Crunchyroll platform, the first two episodes of the anime will be screened A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS. The meeting will be attended by the author Miki Yoshikawa to greet the fans. Free participation event, 350 places available.

Live Drawing with Miki Yoshikawa

May 1st at 3.00 pm, room A. Patience

Sensei Yoshikawa will draw three shikishi (small illustrations) depicting characters from her latest manga in front of the audience A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS, each of these will be given as a gift to a very lucky spectator drawn by lot. Free participation event, 200 places available. The modalities for the extraction will be clarified during the event.

Signing copies of Miki Yoshikawa

SIGNATURE REGULATIONS:

GENERAL RULES

There are 100 shikishi* available for each of 4 autograph sessions ordinarymore 50 signatures for each of 2 sessions special paired with Mirka Andolfo.

* SHIKISHI: printed card used in Japan specifically to receive autographs.

REGULATION OF ORDINARY SESSIONS

The ordinary autograph sessions they will take place at the Artist Area of ​​the Star Comics booth (inside the Asian Village)and will be held on the following days and times:

Friday 28th April from 15:30 to 16:30

Saturday 29 April from 11:00 to 12:00

Sunday 30th April from 14:00 to 15:00

from 14:00 to 15:00 Monday 1st May from 11:00 to 12:00

To get your shikishi, go to the booth immediately on the morning of the day of the session Star Comics (inside Asian Village)look for the area dedicated to reservations and get in line: the top 100buying theEarly Premiere box or two or more volumes of your choice of the series A COUPLE OF CUCKOOSwill receive the booking kits – including the shikishi where the teacher Miki Yoshikawa will affix the autograph, the regulation, as well as the booking sheet for the session. Everyone will get only one shikishi to sign per session. Pay close attention to do not lose the shikishi or the reservation sheetas both are needed to get autographs, e they will be required of you when your turn comes.

SPECIAL SESSIONS RULES

In addition to ordinary autograph sessions, there will be two further special sessions in tandem with Mirka Andolfo:

– Saturday 29 April from 16:00 to 17:00

– Sunday 30 April from 11:30 to 12:30

For the reservation of your autograph at special sessionon the morning of the day of the session, go immediately to the Star Comics stand (inside the Asian Village): buying both A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS no. 1 variant cover edition That SWEET PAPRIKA BLACK, WHITE & PINK Variant Cover Editionfor a total of 2 volumes, you can request the booking sheet for that day’s session. For both special sessions will only be available 50 seats each. Reservations will begin immediately upon opening of the fair, and will continue until all available seats are filled. There are no shikishi for these sessions, and autographs will be affixed directly to the volumes.

For any information on the regulation you can write to [email protected]

Slot Machines by A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS

Shopping at least 1 volume of your choice Of A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS at the Star Comics stand (inside the Asian Village) you will be entitled to 1 attempt at the Slot Machine. Each purchased volume will entitle you to one attempt. L’Early Premiere box entitles you to 2 attempts. Each attempt will correspond to a themed giveaway A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS.

You will be able to receive collectible anime cards (made in collaboration with Crunchyroll), collectible manga cards and exclusive t-shirts.

ACTIVITIES DEDICATED TO MANGA NEWS

Shopping at least 1 volume of your choice Of MASHLE at the Star Comics stand (inside the Asian Village) you will be entitled to 1 extraction from the Magic Box. In general, each volume purchased will be entitled to one draw. The STARTER PACKS entitles to 2 extractions. Each attempt will correspond to a themed giveaway MASHLE.

You can receive an illustration card or one of the exclusive t-shirts dedicated to the series.

Photobooth by DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA

At the external stand of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA (in Piazza delle Fontane) you will find the special Photobooth with the iconic life-size characters. Here you can receive a fan dedicated to the manga as a gift. Don’t miss the opportunity to take a photo, selfie or video and post it on any social network between TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and tag @edizionistarcomics adding the hashtag #demonslayercomicon.

Photobooth by RANKING OF KINGS

At the Star Comics stand (inside the Asian Village) you will find the Photobooth dedicated to RANKING OF KINGSwhere you will be able to sit on the throne and wear the iconic crown of Bojji. To receive a limited poster as a gift, just take a photo, selfie or video and post it on any social network between TikTok, Instagram and Facebook by tagging @edizionistarcomics and adding the hashtag #rankingofkingscomicon.

Once done, all you have to do is show our staff the published content, in order to receive the poster as a gift.

SIGNATURES OF THE AUTHORS ASTRA

At Comicon the authors of the works of the ASTRA series await you at our stand for signature copies and sketches (a limited number of tickets will be available for each author):

Friday 28th April: 11am-1pm

Saturday 29 April: 14:00-15:00 and 17:00-18:00

Sunday 30th April: 10:00-11:15

COMPLETE REGULATIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIGNATURES OF ASTRA AUTHORS:

By purchasing at least 1 volume by a guest author or authors at the Star Comics stand you can request the ticket to participate in the signing.

by a guest author or authors you can request the ticket to participate in the signing. The ticket will be valid exclusively for signatures on the day of purchase and not for any sessions of the following days. Pay close attention to do not lose the reservation ticket as it is necessary to have the dedication and you will be asked for it when your turn comes.

and not for any sessions of the following days. Pay close attention to as it is necessary to have the dedication and you will be asked for it when your turn comes. The number of tickets available varies according to the authors and the sessions. Tickets for each session will be available until sold out.

Once you have received your ticket, one hour before the start of the session, you will be able to go to the appropriate area (which will be clearly visible and delimited). By handing over the ticket to the staff in charge, you will be shown where to get in line, and all you have to do is wait for your turn.

EVENTS IN THE KIDS AREA WITH FEDERICA DI MEO AND ELISA POCETTA

Workshops “Draw manga too”

The two Italian artists Elisa Pocetta, author of STARDUSTER – THE JEWEL OF THE STARSand Federica Di Meo, designer of RABBIDS – LUMINYS QUESTwill hold two drawing workshops respectively on 29 April from 3.30 pm in the Laboratories Area (for children aged 8 and over) and on April 30 from 12:00 at the Kids Meeting Room (for children aged 10 and over). Free participation event subject to availability.

We are waiting for you at Comicon!

