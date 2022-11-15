Star Comics has unveiled the books that will be available for free in all participating comic shops during the Free Comic Book Day 2022. Throughout the month of December over 330 comic shops scattered throughout Italy it will be possible to obtain, while stocks last, albums that will allow us to discover a preview of some of the manga coming out in the coming months.

The preview volumes that we will be able to obtain for free in December are:

A Couple of Cuckoos by Miki Yoshikawa

by Miki Yoshikawa Welcome to the Ballroom by Tomo Takeuchi

by Tomo Takeuchi The God of High School by Yong-Je PARK

by Yong-Je PARK Tokyo Aliens by NAOE

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY ITALY – One day a month long! – The annual appointment that celebrates the art of comics returns from Thursday 1 December and throughout the month Panini Comics, Sergio Bonelli Editore, Star Comics, SaldaPress and BAO Publishing offer 13 exclusive albums for free distribution in over 330 comic shops participating in the initiative Back for the seventh consecutive year the Free Comic Book Day Italythe appointment entirely dedicated to the invitation to read comics that will allow you to receive, in participating comic shops throughout Italy, unpublished special albums with free distribution chosen by the main Italian comic book publishers. Also this year the Free Comic Book Day Italy will last a whole month: from Thursday 1 e throughout Decemberwhile stocks last, the participating comic shops will distribute free of charge the unpublished albums designed exclusively for the event, important preview volumes coming out in the coming months. The Free Comic Book Day (born in the USA in 2001 and arrived in our country for the first time in 2016) involves 5 of the main comic book publishers in Italy: Sandwiches Comics, Sergius Bonelli publisher, star Comics, weldPress And BAO Publishing. A partnership that strengthens an initiative that sees important editorial teams at the forefront of the promotion of comics and its authors. The proposals of Free Comic Book Day Italy this year are: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Marvel Voices, Grendel, Deadpool Samurai And Special Uncle Scrooge (Panini Comics); Dragonero: The Heroes (Sergio Bonelli Publisher); A Couple of Cuckoos, Welcome to the Ballroom, The God of High School, Tokyo Aliens (Star Comics); Newburn Volume 1 And Sex Volume 1 (weldPress); The Myth of the Bone Orchard (BAO Publishing). I’m over 330a growing number compared to the last edition, the comic shops that adhere to the Free Comic Book Day Italy, ready to welcome all readers in December. A successful initiative that is confirmed year after year as a special date to mark on the calendar for loyal comic book readers and a way for comic shops to attract the curious who want to discover (or rediscover) the ninth art. The complete list is available onlineon number 375 of the monthly information for comics Previewas well as on all social channels of Sandwiches Comics, Sergius Bonelli publisher, weldPress, star Comics And BAO Publishing. Happy reading and long live the comic! #FCBDitalia22

Source: Star Comics