Star Comics announces LILI-MENthe new series of Takuma Tokashiki which will arrive in Italian during thefall. The first volume, available at the price of €6.90, will also be available in a version Variant Cover at a cost of €7.90.

The work currently consists of 6 volumes and is still in progress in Japan.

LILI-MEN ARRIVES IN ITALY A series ready to overcome human limits will arrive in autumn A new Star Comics announcement for autumn 2024 which already promises to be very full of news. LILI-MEN is a new supernatural series written and illustrated by Takuma Tokashikipreviously CGI artist for various film productions. Volume 1 will also arrive in VARIANT COVER edition. Below are all the details: LILI-MEN

Takuma Tokashiki Release: Fall 2024

Price: €6.90 (regular), €7.90 (variant)

6 volumes, in progress

"Life is a precious gift, regardless of species. A blessing from nature… except for "them"." Nito, Musashi, Chizuru, Maruko, Reina and their companions have been living in a mysterious hospital since their birth. Here their physical abilities are constantly put to the test, through experiments, inhumane training and continuous aptitude tests aimed at making their bodies "normal". In fact, only those who pass the tests with good grades will be able to leave the hospital and live in the "outside world". One day, however, Nito and his companions discover a cruel reality, which will change their lives and their perception of the world forever… From the pencils of the talented Takuma Tokashiki, a disturbing and surprising series, ready to overcome human limits!

Source: Star Comics