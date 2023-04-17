Star Comics announced all the initiatives organized for the COMICON NAPLES 2023to be held from 28 April to 1 May. Among the special guests for this new edition of the event stands out Miki Yoshikawaauthor who returns to Italy after 10 years to present her new work: A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS.

During the event there will also be celebrations related to the conclusion of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA thanks to a pavilion entirely dedicated to the work of Koyoharu Gotouge. Here we will be able to recover all the volumes of the manga, take pictures with the protagonists of the work thanks to the dedicated photoboot and receive an exclusive fan as a gift.

But that’s not all, a wall entirely dedicated to will be inaugurated inside the Asian Village SHAMAN KING. Not only will there be a series of exclusive illustrations created by Hiroyuki Takeibut all participants will be able to leave messages for the author.

These are just some of the events designed for the occasion, let’s find out all the initiatives by Star Comics thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

STAR COMICS AT COMICON NAPLES 2023 – from 28 April to 1 May 2023

The Japanese star Miki Yoshikawa returns to Italy after 10 years: from meetings with the author to the celebrations for the conclusion of DEMON SLAYER, this and much more among the Star Comics initiatives for Comicon

From the return of the Japanese star Miki Yoshikawa at the celebrations for the conclusion of the series DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA: I am numerous activities planned by the publishing house Star Comics for this new edition of Comicon Naples at the Exhibition D‘Overseas. Many authors present, from the already mentioned Yoshikawa to Mirka Andolfo and then Paul Traisci, Federica DiMeo, Elise Pocetta, Emiliano Pagani And Daniel Caluri. In addition to the usual exhibition inside the Asian Village, a second standlocated outside the pavilions, will be entirely dedicated to the DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA serieswhich just this April has reached its conclusion with the publication of volume number 23.

MIKI YOSHIKAWA IN ITALY – Highly anticipated return to Italy, after 10 years, of Miki Yoshikawaauthor of the new series A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS, the manga that tells a real twist of fate, lived through the loves of two high school students. Already published by Star Comics with the series YANKEE-KUN & MEGANE-CHAN – IL TEPPISTA E LA QUATTROCCHI and YAMADA-KUN E LE 7 WITCHES, Yoshikawa will be in Naples to present his new work which has already been very successful and from which it is An animated series has been made, available on the Crunchyroll platform. Many moments that will see the author protagonist: among these, unmissable l‘appointment on Saturday 29 April (from 1.00 pm in Sala A. Pazienza) who will see it together with a‘another great star of international comics such as Mirka Andolfo. Miki and Mirka will bring one to life “wardrobe swap” of their iconic charactersdrawing with each other’s clothes: a fun and original encounter that acts as a bridge between Western and Eastern comics.

CELEBRATIONS FOR THE CONCLUSION OF DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA – To celebrate the work of Koyoharu Gotouge – a manga that has now become a true generational phenomenon with over 150 million copies in circulation globally – an entire stand will be dedicated where all the volumes of the series can be found. Here a special photobooth will be set up with the iconic life-size characters and, as a gift, a special fan dedicated to the manga.

UNIQUE EXPERIENCES – Made exclusively for Comicon and Italian readers by master Hiroyuki Takei, friday 28 (2.00 pm, at the Asian Village) sThe celebratory wall will be inaugurated with exclusive illustrations depicting the characters from the series SHAMAN KING. Here, throughout the days of the event, readers will be able to leave a message for the author. Still within the Asian Village, one cannot fail to stop at the cafeteria which, for the‘occasion, will turn into the CAFE YURI IS MY JOB! A unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the manga.

Many activities also at the Star Comics stand (pavilion 10) where an original will be set up photobooth dedicated to the new series RANKING OF KINGS, here readers will be able to sit in the chair of kings and receive an exclusive poster of the acclaimed series as a gift; playing with a slot machine dedicated to A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS you can try your luck and try to win sets of anime cards (proposed in collaboration with Crunchyroll), manga set cards, shikishi with access to Miki Yoshikawa’s signature and exclusive t-shirts . Furthermore, an original fishing prize with an illustration card and exclusive t-shirts will be dedicated to the MASHLE series.

All that remains is to launch into this new edition of Comicon 2023. More details, regulations and times for signing copies will be available on the social channels and on the website starcomics. com

STAR COMICS EVENTS CALENDAR

STAR COMICS: PANELS AND MEETINGS

28 April at 1.00 pm, Sala Hiroba

Panel dedicated to SHAMAN KING by Hiroyuki Takei

The famous content creators and curators of Comicon’s Asian Village, Angelo Cavallaro (Sommobuta), Domenico Guastafierro (Cavernadiplatone) and Antonio di Napoli (Tony), will hold together with the Publishing Manager of Star Comics Cristian Posocco an insight into the adventures of the shaman Yoh Asakura , protagonist of the series. After the meeting, at 14:00, at the Asian Village, a celebratory wall will be inaugurated with illustrations created exclusively for Comicon and the Italian readers by master Hiroyuki Takei.

28 April at 4.00 pm, Animeclick.it space, Asian Village

OPEN MANGA: Star Comics news announcements

First announcement slot on upcoming Star Comics news together with the editorial staff of Animeclick.it. The event will be broadcast on the Animeclick.it Twitch channel.

April 29 at 13:00, Room A. Patience

Showcase with Miki Yoshikawa and Mirka Andolfo

Comics stars Miki Yoshikawa and Mirka Andolfo will give life to a “wardrobe swap” of their iconic characters, drawing with each other’s clothes: a fun and original encounter that acts as a bridge between Western and Eastern comics.

29 April at 3.00 pm, Sala Hiroba

Panel “Beyond disability”: the strength and courage of Ranking Of Kings

A meeting, second of the series of panels on the theme “Manga and inclusiveness” curated by Star Comics in collaboration with Animeclick.it, will be dedicated to RANKING OF KINGS, the very popular manga by Sousuke Toka. Together with Deborah Cioccoloni of Star Comics, the content creator Sommobuta and Alessandro Falciatore, head of the in-depth magazine Animeclick.it will intervene.

30 April at 3.30 pm, Sala Italia

Screening of the anime A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS and meeting with the author

In collaboration with the Crunchyroll platform, the first two episodes of the anime A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS will be screened. The meeting will be attended by the author Miki Yoshikawa to greet the fans.

April 30 at 17:00, Animeclick.it space, Asian Village

OPEN MANGA: Star Comics news announcements

Second slot of announcements on upcoming Star Comics news together with the editorial staff of Animeclick.it. The event will be broadcast on the Animeclick.it Twitch channel.

May 1st at 11:00, Sala Hiroba

Panel dedicated to Tatsuki Fujimoto, the career of a great master

Cavernadiplatone, together with Claudia Calzuola of Star Comics, will retrace the entire career of one of the greatest masters of the manga: Tatsuki Fujimoto, awaiting the arrival in Italy of the work GOODBYE, ERI (arriving in May 2023).

May 1st at 12:30, room A. Patience

RE:STAR: Greetings and latest announcements from Star Comics

A moment of meeting with the public, in collaboration with the Comicon and Animeclick.it team, which will see the summary of the titles announced during the event and the reveal of the latest great Star Comics news. The event will be open to the public and broadcast simultaneously via Twitch, on the Animeclick channel.

May 1st at 3.00 pm, room A. Patience

Live Drawing with Miki Yoshikawa

In front of the public, the teacher Yoshikawa will draw three shikishi (small illustrations) depicting the characters of her latest manga A COUPLE OF CUCKOOS, each of these will be given as a gift to a very lucky spectator.

STAR COMICS IN THE KIDS AREA:

Workshops – “Draw manga too”

The two Italian artists Elisa Pocetta, author of STARDUSTER – THE JEWEL OF THE STARS, and Federica Di Meo, designer of RABBIDS – LUMINYS QUEST, will hold two drawing workshops respectively on April 29 from 3.30 pm at the Laboratories Area (for children from 8 years old) and the April 30 from 12:00 at the Kids Meeting Room (for children aged 10 and over).

In addition to the panels, great attention will be paid to the usual events with the inevitable announcements that will reveal the next Star Comics publications. It will be possible to find all the details to follow these events on the social channels of the publishing house.