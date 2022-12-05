The scarce availability of paper, combined with the increase in costs for supply and production, has already led many working realities to an increase in prices over the last few years. As much as I tried to do what I could in an untenable situation, too Star Comics in the end he had no choice but to adjust and opt for a price increase starting from January 2023 for new mangawhile arrears will undergo this change over the following months.

The price increase indicated by the publisher on its website is as follows:

PRICES CHANGE FROM JANUARY 2023

Dear readers,

in the last two years Star Comics, as well as other national and international realities, has been experimenting with numerous difficulty in obtaining the card at the same time significant increases linked to supply and production costs, due to the increase in the price of energy. Throughout 2022 Star Comics kept the prices of the publications unchanged, despite the weight deriving from these dynamics showing no sign of decreasing.

Unfortunately, the difficulties resulting from the energy and raw materials crisis are no longer sustainable. For this reason, reluctantly, it was necessary to apply – starting from January 2023 – a price increase on the new manga.

The back issues belonging to the Star catalog will instead undergo a progressive price change in the months following January, starting with the Best Seller titles (regular updates will be released). A label will be applied to them to indicate the new price. The labels, made with a special polymer, can be detached after purchase without leaving any halo or glue residue on the covers of the volumes.

We specify that the new prices will be in line with those of the current market and that these will be standardized on the basis of the technical characteristics of the volumeswith some exceptions.

Below is the list of formats with the relative new prices effective from January 2023:

Format 11.5×17.5, B, without dust jacket and without flaps: €5.20

Size 11.5×17.5, B, with flaps: €5.50

Format 11.5×17.5, B, with jacket: €5.90

Format 12.8×18, B, with jacket: €6.50

Format 14.5×21, B, with dust jacket: €7.50 (luxury editions are not included in this range)

To check the new prices related to the releases of January And February it is possible to visit the site starcomics. comalready updated.

The new prices, currently relating only to the months of January and February, will soon be visible in the online stores.

We thank you for your understanding.

Source: Star Comics