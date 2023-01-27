Star Comics has announced five new products arriving over the next few months, in the spring and summer of 2023. We start with the slice of life I WANT TO BE THE WALL Of Honami Shironowhile in the spring it will arrive DRAGON BALL SUPER – SUPER HEROES – NOVEL. We close with two unique volumes: I AM BTS And I AM BLACK PINKdedicated to the two K-Pop bands.

More details are available below.

Coming Spring and Summer 2023

2023 will be a year full of new releases, which will be revealed month after month. January has already given us a taste of what will arrive in comic shops, bookstores and online stores soon, and here are immediately new manga announcements that, between old acquaintances and new series, we will be able to read in spring and summer 2023.

Here are all the news that await us:

The slice of life I WANT TO BE THE WALL Of Honami Shirono will see the light late spring, during Pride Monthand will become part of the already rich series Queer.

Yuriko is an asexual woman who is very passionate about the Boys’ Love manga who, to satisfy her parents’ wishes, agrees to marry Gakurota, a gay boy in love with her childhood friend.

The author Honami Shirono tells us an atypical story, but also sweet and full of comedy, which will make the reader reflect on social pressures and the need to be able to freely express themselves.

I WANT TO BE THE WALL

by Honami Shirono

1 volume, in progress

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Spring 2023

The second news today concerns the arrival, always in springOf DRAGON BALL SUPER – SUPER HEROES – NOVEL. The story is taken from the 2022 feature film of the same name, sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Broly, produced by Tohei Animation and distributed in Italy by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The animated film is the 21st in the series created by the master Toriyama and the second linked to Dragon Ball Super. Akira Toriyama collaborated in writing the story, screenplay and character design.

The Red Ribbon Army was destroyed by Son Goku, but some people have inherited his will, giving life to the perfect Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. The two beings, called “Super Heroes”, will launch themselves into the attack of Piccolo and Gohan… What is the goal of the new Red Ribbon Army? It heralds the beginning of a new, incredible battle!

DRAGON BALL SUPER – SUPER HEROES – NOVEL

by Akira Toriyama, Kei Ogawa

1 volume, finished

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Spring 2023

We end on a high note with two novelties that will delight fans of K-Pop, a musical phenomenon born in South Korea that is depopulating all over the world, breaking all listening records, thanks to singers and bands so popular that they are followed and idolized by millions of people in every corner of the planet.

In fact, in the spring, the two unique volumes I AM BTS And I AM BLACK PINK, dedicated precisely to the two bands that most of all represent K-Pop in the world. The comic books, also perfect for young readers, will also give all fans lots of curiosities about the history of the two beloved groups and the world of Korean music.

The two volumes will have attached a set of stickers and an illustration carda must for all fans.

I AM BTS

by Seunghyun Kim, Woobin Choi

1 volume, finished

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Spring 2023

I AM BLACK PINK

by Cho Young Sun, Seo Young Hee

1 volume, finished

In the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Spring 2023

The news announced will be available in the comic book store, bookstore, online store. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

