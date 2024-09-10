For the first time in the history of Italian publishing, Star Comics And Panini Comics join forces for a joint project that pays homage to two famous shonen manga: My Hero Academia Of Kohei Horikoshi And Black Clover Of Yuki Tabata.

The initiative includes the launch of two special variant edition albums, available from next November 20th in comic book stores and at Milan Games Week at the stands of the two publishing houses.

Black Clover Issue 36work of Yuki Tabatawill have a cover by Kohei HorikoshiWhile Yûki Tabata Pays Homage to Kohei Horikoshi by Designing the Cover of My Hero Academia Issue 40. More details are available below.

Two exceptional variant covers for Black Clover and My Hero Academia An unprecedented collaboration between Panini Comics and Star Comics for a project involving Kohei Horikoshi and Yûki Tabata, available from November 20th Panini Comics And Star Comics combine their forces in a team up unprecedented: two publishing houses and two undisputed Masters of manga shonen give life to two covers variant unmissable, coming to Italy in autumn. Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) And Yuki Tabata (Black Clover) pay homage to each other by creating two exceptional covers, starting from Wednesday, November 20 in the comic book store and Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024 at the Panini Comics and Star Shop stands. The number 36 Of Black Cloverwork of Yuki Tabatafor the occasion will have the cover created by Kohei Horikoshi: an unmissable collector’s item not only for all those who are fans of the series but also for those who admire the works of the fellow mangaka who takes care of the cover. The Kingdom of Clover is now a vast battlefield that sees the Magic Knights face the Paladins. While Yuno duel with LuciusAsta’s companions try to bring him home, but Damnatio arrives to hinder them. Will the young wizard of the Black Bull be able to return before the country is destroyed? Release: November 20th

Price: €7.00

Pages: 192

Binding: Paperback

Format: cm 11,5×17,5

Interior: Black and white Distribution: Comics Store, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024 (Panini Comics stand and Star Shop)

The Master Yuki Tabata instead pays homage to the great Kohei Horikoshi making the cover of the issue 40 Of My Hero Academia. The desperate struggle of All Might against All for One continues in a succession of twists and turns, not least the intervention of an unexpected companion alongside the former Symbol of Peace. Meanwhile, on the other battle fronts, the Heroes still on the field they are giving all their energy to keep the last, faint light of hope alight… Release: November 20th

Price: €7.00

Pages: 208

Binding: Paperback

Format: cm 11,5×17,5

Interior: Black and white Distribution: Comics Store, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024 (Panini Comics stand and Star Shop)

Two “collabovariant” unprecedented, all to collect, available starting from Wednesday, November 20 in the comic book store and Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2024at the Panini Comics and Star Shop stands.

Source: Star Comics, Panini Comics