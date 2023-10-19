Star Comics And Jundo announce a collaboration that will bring the manga of the publishing house, starting with those of Kodansha, on the digital platform. Among these we find Gachiakuta, Fairy Tail, Edens Zero And Life as a Slime. Below you will find more details on the initiative and on all the titles currently available on Jundo.

Star Comics and Jundo: together for digital!

More than 20 Kodansha titles from Gachiakuta to Fairy Tail, from Rave to A Couple of Cuckoos! But not only! Titles from the Astra catalog are also arriving by subscription, starting with Sweet Paprika!

Perugia 10/18/2023 – Good news for manga lovers! Star Comics and Jundo have made a deal. Thanks to this collaboration, More than 20 titles will arrive on the Jundo platform, for starters, Kodanshafrom Gachiakuta to Fairy Tail, from Rave to Life as a Slimewhich you can “buy” using Jundo Coins.

But how do these Jundo Coins work?

Simple: they are Jundo’s virtual currency. You can get them directly from the site or from the app. Every 10 coins are worth €1. And the great thing is that the price in Jundo Coin of a manga on Jundo will be the same as what you would find in euros on other platforms. Oh, and if you’re a Jundo subscriber, there are some bonuses: 100 coins per month for those who subscribe monthly and 150 coins for those who subscribe annually.

“And, one last piece of good news: a first large block of Star Comics titles is already available online from… now!”

“The start of the collaboration with Jundo is great news for all readers of Star Comics titles, who will have a further opportunity to read their favorite manga and comics.” Says Claudia Bovini, Editorial Director and Manager of Star Comics “The Jundo team has proven to be a very interesting partner, and we are happy that our digital catalog is starting to land on the platform. We have many more surprises in store!”

And the Astra titles?

Last but not least: within the partnership between the Perugian publisher and the platform there is a further surprise for all subscribers: you can read the Astra titles! Starting from BACTERIA by Paola Barbato, Matteo Bussola and Emilio Pilliu, DEEP BEYOND by Mirka Andolfo, David Goy, Andrea Broccardo and Barbara Nosenzo, and the series winner of the prestigious Harvey Awards 2022 as Best International Book, SWEET PAPRIKA by Mirka Andolfo, these are only the first titles to open the dance…

“We are delighted to have Staking Astra on board! ” Lollo Carucci says, Lead Strategist by Jundo. “There is one last thing to say…. but let’s talk about it in Lucca!”

From paper to digital… and back: the new frontiers of comics with STAR COMICS and JUNDO

Wednesday 1 November, Church of San Giovanni from 4pm to 5pm

Participants: Mirka Adolfo, Davide Caci, Lollo Carucci and Matteo Vesprini

We immerse ourselves in the digital world of Mirka Andolfo’s works! But that’s not all, what are the other three Lollo Carucci, Davide Caci and Matteo Vesprini planning?

Kodansha titles on Jundo