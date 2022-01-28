A really interesting spring and summer is expected for all lovers of manga necklaces Queer And Shojowith a very wild Star Comics which, thanks to the recent live broadcast, did not miss the reveal and new information on upcoming works.

It starts with a bang with Minta Suzumaru and the CUPID SHOCK – BOX arriving in April, a luxurious box set that collects the two volumes of CUPID SHOCK And CUPID SHOCK – CHASEplus a special illustration card.

Shingo is a high schooler who works as a “cupid” in his school. At his request, he tries to discover the interests of the boys most coveted by his companions, so as to favor the birth of love stories in exchange for… food! One day, some of his companions ask him to find out the cause of the scar that the mysterious Ao has on his forehead. What unusual fate will strike our cupid?

Given the success and great appreciation of the first season of ON OR OFFcertainly cannot miss the second and long-awaited season of this webcomic by D&C Media. The arrival of the third volume is set for May, while the fourth will arrive only during the summer, and will be available both in the standard version and with the attached box. It will be available for purchase in a limited edition in the comic shop, bookshop and online store.

There is also room for OUR NOT SO LONELY PLANET TRAVEL GUIDEthe Boys’ Love from Mone Sorai who deals with LGBTIQ + issues with sensitivity and tenderness. The start of the series is set for next May, with the first issue available in both regular and JOURNEY BOX SET, an exclusive box set that contains the first volume in Variant Cover edition, 2 Polaroid-style illustration cards and a special world map. The readers themselves will have to color, one by one, all the countries that the characters will visit in the manga.

This OUR NOT SO LONELY PLANET TRAVEL GUIDE JOURNEY BOX SET will be available in a limited edition in the comic store, bookshop and online store.

The serious Asahi and the carefree Mitsuki might seem like a rather unlikely couple, but in reality they are very much in love with each other and have made a pact: they will take a trip around the world and when they return to Japan they will get married! An exciting journey begins for the two engaged to countries all over the world, to discover different cultures and people, but also about themselves.

Continue with BOY MEETS MARIAthe Boys’ Love from PEYO that looks beyond the binaries of genres, arriving in May in large format 14.5 × 21 cm. The work will be available in both regular and limited editions, which includes an illustration card created by Josephine Yole Signorelliin art Ugly Comics!

Taiga is a reckless high school student who has been a fan of superheroes since he was a child. One day, while attending the show at the school’s theater club, he falls madly in love with a talented dancer and actress, who turns out to be a… boy! How will things evolve between the two students? A small pearl in the Japanese comics scene signed by PEYO.

The three-volume miniseries RUN AWAY WITH ME, GIRLthe Girls’ Love written and drawn by Battanwill instead be among the protagonists of the Pride Month 2022 from Star Comics, from next June. A double version will also be available for this work, namely a regular and a limited edition with 3 illustration cards attached.

Maki and Midori were engaged in high school, but after graduation the two girls separated and took different paths. It’s been 10 years since that time, but Maki hasn’t forgotten her first love. One day, the two meet again by chance. Maki discovers that Midori is pregnant and about to get married … but it’s only a matter of time before the dormant feelings are ready to re-emerge stronger than ever …

As the title of the live he suggested, there was also talk of Shojostarting with A SIGN OF AFFECTIONwhich has already made itself known thanks to the small preview offered during the Free Comic Book Day Italy 2021. In April 2021, this work won the prize of “Comic shojo most recommended by Japanese booksellers”, and will arrive from next May in Italy in the regular versions and with a notebook as a gift (size 10.5 × 15 cm). This version will be available in a limited edition in the comic store, bookshop and online store.

Yuki is a quiet university student, suffering from deaf mute since birth. The chance meeting with the charming Itsuomi, a boy from his own university, will totally change his days. However, even though the young man speaks several languages ​​well, he does not know sign language. Will the two be able to communicate their feelings?

From 23 February instead the gothic fantasy ROSEN BLOOD, also available both in regular version and another with 3 illustration cards attached. For the occasion, the illustrations of these cards were shown:

The young Stella finds herself working as a maid in a villa where beautiful unknown and somewhat singular men live. These, in fact, never eat and chew strange crystals. What’s more, they give her eager looks. Thus began the events, suspended between terror and perdition, of a girl bewitched by mysterious non-human creatures …

Have you already decided which of these series you will add to your collection, and in which versions? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Star Comics