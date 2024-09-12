The Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory captured the M2 star cluster from the Abu Dhabi desert, a very large group of stars located in the constellation Aquarius, estimated to contain about 150 thousand stars, and is 55 thousand light years away from us. Light needs 175 years to travel from one end to the other, and its age is estimated at 12.5 billion years. It is on the limit of visibility with the naked eye from a completely dark place.

This cluster is a globular cluster, called by this name because of its ball-like shape, and is located on the outskirts of the galaxy.

The image was taken with a 14-inch telescope on the evening of Tuesday, September 10, and the exposure time was 37 minutes.