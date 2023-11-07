Star Citizen it will be accessible completely free of charge from 17 November to 30 November 2023. The promotion was activated in a similar way last year and is now available to players again.

There test phase is contemporary with the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2953, during which it will be possible to do flight tests with over 100 spaceships and vehicles completely free of charge. Additionally, new vehicles will be announced and new in-game items and new paint jobs for special edition vehicles will be made available.