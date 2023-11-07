Star Citizen it will be accessible completely free of charge from 17 November to 30 November 2023. The promotion was activated in a similar way last year and is now available to players again.
There test phase is contemporary with the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2953, during which it will be possible to do flight tests with over 100 spaceships and vehicles completely free of charge. Additionally, new vehicles will be announced and new in-game items and new paint jobs for special edition vehicles will be made available.
Star Citizen, ten years and not hearing them
Star Citizen was announced in 2012 and has been in continuous development over the last ten years, with continuous support from its players via crowdfunding campaign. The team has raised $600 million in this time period, continuing to support the creation of new content and the expansion of a video game that for some is a sort of second life.
In Star CitizenIn fact, you can create your own avatar, customize it, buy ships and customize them. The player can create his own career and fit into a large online world that thrives on its own hardcore community.
Star Citizen: Squadron 42, however, is almost complete.
