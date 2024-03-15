After the storm of the last few days, between the dismissals of key figures and gloomy rumors coming from the studio, the community of Star Citizen was waiting for a message from Chris Roberts that clarified the situation. The new “Letter from the Chairman” was not long in coming and contains big news: it talks about the launch of version 1.0. Naturally, no useful date is provided.
The launch of Star Citizen is being talked about in relation to the hiring of Rich Tyler on the staff, who intervened by stating that one of his tasks will be to prepare for the arrival of version 1.0. Chris Roberts himself reiterated it in the text: “With the entry of this new role, I will join the team to help Star Citizen move to the next phase of development, which will culminate inexiting early access and the arrival of version 1.0 of the game.”
No dates, don't get your hopes up
Unfortunately, as already mentioned, no timing whatsoever was provided, neither in terms of months, nor years, nor decades, with Star Citizen which therefore remains in Alpha version (which technically isn't really alpha, given that it isn't content complete, but these are niceties). So, after about twelve years from the start of the fundraising campaign, which brought about into the coffers of Cloud Imperium Games 669 million dollars, we still can't see the light. Considering that the campaign initially spoke of two years of development…
For those who were wondering, there was also talk of Squadron 42, the single player FPS module that has also been awaited for years. No, in his case too, no dates whatsoever. Roberts said that the internal teams have been reorganized, in order to be more integrated, he talked about the last miles to run before the launch, the most difficult as all marathon runners know, and he said that Alpha 4.0 is not the final destination of Star Citizen.
