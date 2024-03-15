After the storm of the last few days, between the dismissals of key figures and gloomy rumors coming from the studio, the community of Star Citizen was waiting for a message from Chris Roberts that clarified the situation. The new “Letter from the Chairman” was not long in coming and contains big news: it talks about the launch of version 1.0. Naturally, no useful date is provided.

The launch of Star Citizen is being talked about in relation to the hiring of Rich Tyler on the staff, who intervened by stating that one of his tasks will be to prepare for the arrival of version 1.0. Chris Roberts himself reiterated it in the text: “With the entry of this new role, I will join the team to help Star Citizen move to the next phase of development, which will culminate inexiting early access and the arrival of version 1.0 of the game.”