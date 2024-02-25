Todd Papy, the live game director of Star Citizenhas left CIG after nine years. This is a significant loss for the company, considering the rumors that there have been several layoffs in recent times, none of which were announced. It seems that even some insiders didn't know anything.

Among those fired there would be the aforementioned Papy, Dan Truffin, another historical character from Star Citizen, as well as Vincent Sinatra, the QA Manager. Additionally, some developers, like Tony Z, would no longer be on projects funded through crowd fundingdespite still being part of the company.

It is not clear what is happening inside CIG. Papy's LinkedIN profile reports the end of the working relationship, but does not explain the reasons. He himself has not commented on the matter, leaving fans to speculate on the matter.