Todd Papy, the live game director of Star Citizenhas left CIG after nine years. This is a significant loss for the company, considering the rumors that there have been several layoffs in recent times, none of which were announced. It seems that even some insiders didn't know anything.
Among those fired there would be the aforementioned Papy, Dan Truffin, another historical character from Star Citizen, as well as Vincent Sinatra, the QA Manager. Additionally, some developers, like Tony Z, would no longer be on projects funded through crowd fundingdespite still being part of the company.
It is not clear what is happening inside CIG. Papy's LinkedIN profile reports the end of the working relationship, but does not explain the reasons. He himself has not commented on the matter, leaving fans to speculate on the matter.
What happens in the CIG
Some have speculated that Papy did nothing inside CIG, given that the company has not launched any games so far, despite having been active for over ten years. It must be said that, given his role and given the business of Star Citizen, Papy's role was actually a key one. The game has so far grossed more than 666 million dollars (104 million in 2023 alone), a figure that clearly says how CIG is actually already selling the game, using marketing techniques aimed at attracting new players, although the conclusion of development is very far away, given the current pace.
Meanwhile, the single player module Squadron 42 has also vanished into thin air. Every now and then some updates are given, but considering the years of delay accumulated for the launch, there are certainly enormous problems behind it that are not made explicit.
For the rest, we remind you that Star Citizen is in development for PC. For now it doesn't have a release date, month or decade.
#Star #Citizen #live #game #director #leaves #years #stormy #weather #CIG
Leave a Reply