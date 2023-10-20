Tomorrow, October 21st, CitizenCon will be held, where news on everything related will be given Star Citizen . Rumors have it that it could finally be revealed release date official of Squadron 42 the single-player FPS module of the game, revealed more than five years ago and has since almost disappeared from the radar.

And the development team himself who told the community to tune in to the event for news on Squadron 42. The highly anticipated module was even mentioned before Star Citizen itself, so much so that it immediately started speculation on the matter.

Why are we talking about the release date? In reality it is not certain what will be shown. Hopefully at least for a new one gameplay trailer. Be that as it may, just under two years ago it was said that Squadron 42 needed an additional two years of development to reach the market. As 2024 approaches, two years are about to expire and the community believes that CitizenCon is the perfect time to make an announcement as important as the release date.

Furthermore, there is talk of updates to the game engine that will be shown to the community (with Squadron 42 gameplay?) and other possible announcements.

In short, the signs seem to be really positive for Squadron 42, after many years of waiting. We therefore hope that the game makes its return to the scene, so as to make this smoky project a little more concrete.