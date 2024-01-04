For the star citizen who never has to ask, Star Citizen now offers the new one for sale Legatus 2953 bundle modestly price of 48,000 dollarscontaining a large amount of spaceships and various content.
It's not the first time something like this has happened with Star Citizen: yeah. Starting from 2018, such a bundle was available, but at the time it still cost 27,000 dollars, a pittance compared to the price reached this year by the all-inclusive package, practically equal to that of a (real) Tesla Model Y, for example. a.
In Bundle Legatus 2953 we find well 175 ships from all the companies present in the game, as well as weapons and cosmetic elements in industrial quantities, with all the contents that can be used immediately.
At the modest price of a Tesla Model Y
Beyond the price, you must also demonstrate that you are worthy of purchasing the bundle in question: it is in fact reserved only for those who have already spent at least 1000 dollars in the game, that is, you have to be part of the Chairman's Club, which is certainly not a worrying entry point for anyone who might be considering such a purchase.
Elements of this kind are obviously very exclusive peculiarities, but transactions within Star Citizen seem to be going swimmingly, as demonstrated by the revenue record recorded in 2023, with $117.5 million raised.
In the meantime, Star Citizen has reached the alpha phase 3.21 and continues its slow evolution: the next major news should be the arrival of Squadron 42, the single player module which should now be almost ready, at least in terms of content.
