For the star citizen who never has to ask, Star Citizen now offers the new one for sale Legatus 2953 bundle modestly price of 48,000 dollarscontaining a large amount of spaceships and various content.

It's not the first time something like this has happened with Star Citizen: yeah. Starting from 2018, such a bundle was available, but at the time it still cost 27,000 dollars, a pittance compared to the price reached this year by the all-inclusive package, practically equal to that of a (real) Tesla Model Y, for example. a.

In Bundle Legatus 2953 we find well 175 ships from all the companies present in the game, as well as weapons and cosmetic elements in industrial quantities, with all the contents that can be used immediately.